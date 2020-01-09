Paul McGrath and Ian Taylor react on Twitter to Aston Villa result

Aston Villa drew 1-1 with Leicester City.

Aston Villa will be pleased with their evening's work in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Dean Smith's side drew 1-1 away at Leicester at the King Power Stadium to set up a decisive second leg at Villa Park in a fortnight's time.

Frederic Guilbert scored the opener for Villa before substitute Kelechi Iheanacho claimed a late equaliser for the hosts.

Former Villa star Paul McGrath reacted positively to the result and performance. He sent a message on Twitter after the draw.

Well done to @AVFCOfficial 1-1 away from home, Showed fight. Looking forward to the home leg #utv — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) January 8, 2020

Ex-Villa midfielder Ian Taylor added his reaction, saying he was disappointed with the goal conceded.

Well.... We’d have taken the draw beforehand even a close loss but it feels bittersweet. Backs against the wall for most part but the way we gave the goal away was criminal. But hey...what a 2nd leg to look forward to! Man City next.... #VTWD — Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) January 8, 2020

Villa were underdogs heading into the tie, with Leicester flying high at the top of the Premier League.

Now this result could make Villa favourites to reach the final, given that they have home advantage for the decisive second leg.

A final at Wembley likely against Manchester City awaits, after they took a 3-1 lead against United in their semi this week.