Paul McGrath and Ian Taylor react on Twitter to Aston Villa result

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City battles for the ball with Frederic Guilbert of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power...
Aston Villa drew 1-1 with Leicester City.

Frederic Guilbert of Aston Villa celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mates Jack Grealish and Douglas Luiz during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Leicester City and Aston...

Aston Villa will be pleased with their evening's work in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Dean Smith's side drew 1-1 away at Leicester at the King Power Stadium to set up a decisive second leg at Villa Park in a fortnight's time.

 

Frederic Guilbert scored the opener for Villa before substitute Kelechi Iheanacho claimed a late equaliser for the hosts.

Former Villa star Paul McGrath reacted positively to the result and performance. He sent a message on Twitter after the draw.

Ex-Villa midfielder Ian Taylor added his reaction, saying he was disappointed with the goal conceded.

Villa were underdogs heading into the tie, with Leicester flying high at the top of the Premier League.

Now this result could make Villa favourites to reach the final, given that they have home advantage for the decisive second leg.

A final at Wembley likely against Manchester City awaits, after they took a 3-1 lead against United in their semi this week.

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City battles for the ball with Frederic Guilbert of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

