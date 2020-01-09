'Yesssss': Some fans react to rumour 'fantastic' Spurs man might be joining them

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to loan Kyle Walker-Peters out and Crystal Palace are said to be interested.

Following the transfer speculation linking Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters to Crystal Palace, a number of Eagles fans have given their thoughts on Twitter regarding the prospect of the Spurs man linking up with them.

According to Sky Sports News, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham have sanctioned a loan move for Walker-Peters, who is interesting Roy Hodgson's Palace as well as fellow Premier League sides Brighton and Southampton - the 22-year-old reportedly would prefer to remain in the English top flight.

The outlet quotes a source saying talks between Palace and Spurs are underway, with Hodgson keen to get a deal done, but a move is not thought to be close to being decided for the Spurs academy graduate just yet.

Walker-Peters has not played a Premier League game for Tottenham since August, with his only two appearances since coming in the League Cup and Champions League, but he's very highly rated at N17, being described by Dele Alli as a "fantastic player" (Daily Mail).

Here is what some Palace fans have been making of the speculation on social media:

Walker peters yesssss — Ben (@BxnMatthews75) 8 January 2020

Tosun, big no thanks. Kyle Walker-Peters might be decent. — Tony Peters (@thattonypeters) 8 January 2020

Anyone but tosun , walker peters might be worth a gamble, certainly better for my palace FIFA team — Matthew Adams (@adams1_matthew) 8 January 2020

What happened to this? I’d take Walker-Peters to be honest but please not Tosun pic.twitter.com/iRbThvMT2n — Benedict (@BenM_CPFC) 8 January 2020

yes to walker-peters. — poltak_cp60 (@poltak_cp60) 8 January 2020

Kyle Walker Peters would be a great signing and if the loan option for Peters has an option for us to buy him after his 6 month loan then I’m fine with having him on loan — Alex Westry (@alex_westry) 8 January 2020

Yes please — John (@Johncpfc68) 8 January 2020

Surprise surprise we won’t spend money but we’ll gladly loan players in again — General Tomkins (@cpfc_sean) 8 January 2020

Kyle Walker-Peters I’m happy with... scared if we get Tosun then no Michy so I’m not a fan of that deal ‍♂️ #cpfc https://t.co/ifimRMPH4d — Crystal Ayew (@CrystalAyew) 8 January 2020