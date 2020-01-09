Quick links

'Yesssss': Some fans react to rumour 'fantastic' Spurs man might be joining them

Giuseppe Labellarte
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena...
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to loan Kyle Walker-Peters out and Crystal Palace are said to be interested.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena...

Following the transfer speculation linking Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters to Crystal Palace, a number of Eagles fans have given their thoughts on Twitter regarding the prospect of the Spurs man linking up with them.

According to Sky Sports News, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham have sanctioned a loan move for Walker-Peters, who is interesting Roy Hodgson's Palace as well as fellow Premier League sides Brighton and Southampton - the 22-year-old reportedly would prefer to remain in the English top flight.

 

 

The outlet quotes a source saying talks between Palace and Spurs are underway, with Hodgson keen to get a deal done, but a move is not thought to be close to being decided for the Spurs academy graduate just yet.

Walker-Peters has not played a Premier League game for Tottenham since August, with his only two appearances since coming in the League Cup and Champions League, but he's very highly rated at N17, being described by Dele Alli as a "fantastic player" (Daily Mail).

Here is what some Palace fans have been making of the speculation on social media:

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in action

