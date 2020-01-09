'Huge', 'exactly the type of player we need': Some fans react to arrival of West Ham 'baller'

West Ham United have confirmed that the Hammers academy prodigy Nathan Holland has joined Oxford United on loan.

West Ham United winger Nathan Holland has officially joined Oxford United on loan for the rest of the season, and plenty of U's fans are absolutely delighted with the Hammers academy star's arrival.

The 21-year-old is considered one of West Ham's most talented prospects and has been in sensational form for the Hammers' Under-23s this season, weighing in with a gargantuan 14 goals and eight assists.

Last summer, he joined the likes of Declan Rice and Grady Diangana in penning a new deal at the London Stadium, extending his contract until the summer of 2022, and now he will look to pick up first-team experience in the Football League over the next few months.

Holland's first senior start at West Ham came in the third round of the League Cup, coming to Oxford manager Karl Robinson's attention as the Hammers were beaten 4-0 at the Kassam Stadium, while his Premier League debut came last month against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here is how some Oxford fans on social media reacted to the arrival of Holland:

Blimey, where’d that come from, hadn’t seen him mentioned! We could be about to watch the best football this club has played since mid eighties, possibly ever. — pete harte (@tuft21) January 8, 2020

Excellent, well done OUFC — Mark (@Mark72200129) January 8, 2020

Shocking. Can’t think of any decent players to come out of West Ham on loan!!! — Richard Jackson (@rlj76) January 8, 2020

Excellent business. Now close that window so nobody can get out! — Kieran (@KieranMilward) January 8, 2020

Welcome nathan if you cant beat them join them!! — Grace❤ (@Gracey_Baileyx) January 8, 2020

Welcome, Nathan! Not too sure who he is, but I heard he has exciting talent #oufc — G . H (@georgeoufc93) January 8, 2020

Huge signing! — Tom ⚽ (@Oufc12345) January 8, 2020

Welcome to Oxford United Nathan Sorry you had to find out about our style of play the hard way but exciting times ahead for you to be part of it now! How about a promotion on your CV? — Will Rayner (@rayner_will) January 8, 2020

Cracking!! Welcome Nathan and good luck, I look forward to seeing you play! — Nicöla Von Lemmium (@Lemmy_is_god) January 8, 2020

Exactly the type of player we need! Welcome to the club — ‏ً (@heyit5sam) January 8, 2020

And plenty of West Ham fans were eager to tell the Oxford fans just what a starlet they have on board:

take good care, he’s an exceptional player — west ham⚒ (@west_aam) January 8, 2020

This kid is AWESOME!!!!!! Done well to get him. Watch him — Phil Lines ⚒ (@PhilLines13) January 8, 2020

The Kids dynamite! — West Ham (A)Way (@WESTHAM_AWAY) January 8, 2020

If you've seen his record with under 23s you'll be excited to see him in ya side ladies and gents, good luck with promotion ⚒⚽️ — Jack_Braxton (@jackwhu93) January 8, 2020

Absolute baller! Pace, skill and goals! Good luck @NHo11and — Telvis (@Telv1s) January 8, 2020

You’ve got some player there — Angry Bilic (@AngryBilic) January 8, 2020

Cracking signing for you. The guy oozes class. — Steve (@HammerForLife) January 8, 2020

A lot of Oxford fans won't know of Nathan but they've got themselves a top young talent. Should be in our first team squad frankly. He'll tear it up in league one. — ☘️Irish Tommy 5280 ⚒️ (@tomster36) January 8, 2020

Robinson told the Oxford media team about Holland: "He is an exciting talent, no doubt about it. He has pace and stretches the game and it’s exciting to have him here. Fans love to see a player taking defenders on and I am sure they are going to enjoy watching Nathan play."