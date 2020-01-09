'Huge', 'exactly the type of player we need': Some fans react to arrival of West Ham 'baller'

Quick links

Nathan Holland of West Ham (L) challenges Ragnar Sigurdsson of Fulham FC for the ball during the preseason friendly match between West Ham United FC and Fulham FC at Sportzentrum Graz-...
West Ham United have confirmed that the Hammers academy prodigy Nathan Holland has joined Oxford United on loan.

Nathan Holland of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on August 16, 2018 in Romford, England.

West Ham United winger Nathan Holland has officially joined Oxford United on loan for the rest of the season, and plenty of U's fans are absolutely delighted with the Hammers academy star's arrival.

The 21-year-old is considered one of West Ham's most talented prospects and has been in sensational form for the Hammers' Under-23s this season, weighing in with a gargantuan 14 goals and eight assists.

 

 

Last summer, he joined the likes of Declan Rice and Grady Diangana in penning a new deal at the London Stadium, extending his contract until the summer of 2022, and now he will look to pick up first-team experience in the Football League over the next few months.

Holland's first senior start at West Ham came in the third round of the League Cup, coming to Oxford manager Karl Robinson's attention as the Hammers were beaten 4-0 at the Kassam Stadium, while his Premier League debut came last month against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here is how some Oxford fans on social media reacted to the arrival of Holland:

And plenty of West Ham fans were eager to tell the Oxford fans just what a starlet they have on board:

Robinson told the Oxford media team about Holland: "He is an exciting talent, no doubt about it. He has pace and stretches the game and it’s exciting to have him here. Fans love to see a player taking defenders on and I am sure they are going to enjoy watching Nathan play."

