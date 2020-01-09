Our view: Two new signings in as many days - are Oxford preparing to lose Leeds-linked Cameron Brannagan?

General views of Elland Road
Leeds United are reportedly 'eyeing a deal' for the Oxford United midfielder.

In a week where an Oxford United midfielder was linked with a move to Leeds United, it is perhaps curious that the League One side have signed two new players in similar positions.

According to The Telegraph, Leeds are 'eyeing a deal' for Cameron Brannagan, the number eight who has scored five goals and created as many in 19 third-tier outings this season.

Brannagan already has the impressive Alex Rodriguez Gorrin and Shandon Baptiste surrounding him in the Oxford United engine room, and could be joined again by the U's former Derby County loanee George Thorne, according to reports this week.

 

Throw in Liam Kelly, a slightly more defensive-minded player from Feyenoord, and Marcus Browne, who could find himself at number 10 given the amount of wingers awaiting him on his return to the Kassam Stadium from Middlesbrough, and you've some League One midfield - which would conceivably remain the case even if Brannagan were sold. 

It could be argued that Kelly and Browne have been signed to simply complement what is, as things stand, a Championship-bound side. But it is unlikely that either has plans to sit on the bench.

And it is maybe not unreasonable to wonder whether Oxford United are indeed preparing for Brannagan's departure - to Leeds or elsewhere.

