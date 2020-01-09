Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Our view: Leeds United should look at Paddy Madden

Dan Coombs
Fleetwood Town's Paddy Madden competes with Bristol Rovers' Tony Craig during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers at Highbury Stadium on December 29,...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United should look down and not up.

Fleetwood Town's Paddy Madden competes with Bristol Rovers' Tony Craig during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers at Highbury Stadium on December 29,...

Leeds United looked up to the Premier League for a new striker in the summer.

The Eddie Nketiah move was only partly successful, with Arsenal recalling him after a lack of game time despite his clear goalscoring ability.

So instead of relying on Premier League hand-me-downs, Leeds should took down a division, into League One.

Among the top goalscorers is Fleetwood Town's Paddy Madden.

Madden is averaging a goal every 117 minutes and has netted 13 times in the league so far.

A further four goals in cup competitions bring his tally to 17 goals this season.

Since joining Fleetwood from Scunthorpe in 2018 he has 34 goals. This season is no flash in the pan.

Madden is capable of playing at a higher level, and Leeds should give him the opportunity.

Fleetwood Town's Paddy Madden in action during the FA Cup Third Round match between Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth at Highbury Stadium on January 4, 2020 in Fleetwood, England.

There is something to be said for signing a regular goalscorer who has been playing regularly, as opposed to a kid like Nketiah who lacks experience of men's football and is on loan to develop his game.

Madden, 29, was once capped by the Republic of Ireland.

He is not too old for Leeds, and he might even be peaking right now. He is exactly the type of striker Leeds need to fuel their promotion push.

Fleetwood Town's Paddy Madden celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Gillingham at Highbury Stadium on December 14, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch