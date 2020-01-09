Our view: Leeds United should look at Paddy Madden

Leeds United should look down and not up.

Leeds United looked up to the Premier League for a new striker in the summer.

The Eddie Nketiah move was only partly successful, with Arsenal recalling him after a lack of game time despite his clear goalscoring ability.

So instead of relying on Premier League hand-me-downs, Leeds should took down a division, into League One.

Among the top goalscorers is Fleetwood Town's Paddy Madden.

Madden is averaging a goal every 117 minutes and has netted 13 times in the league so far.

A further four goals in cup competitions bring his tally to 17 goals this season.

Since joining Fleetwood from Scunthorpe in 2018 he has 34 goals. This season is no flash in the pan.

Madden is capable of playing at a higher level, and Leeds should give him the opportunity.

There is something to be said for signing a regular goalscorer who has been playing regularly, as opposed to a kid like Nketiah who lacks experience of men's football and is on loan to develop his game.

Madden, 29, was once capped by the Republic of Ireland.

He is not too old for Leeds, and he might even be peaking right now. He is exactly the type of striker Leeds need to fuel their promotion push.