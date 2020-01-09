Quick links

One year on, what do Leeds United do with Mateusz Bogusz?

Dan Coombs
Mateusz Bogusz of Leeds United takes a shot on goal while under pressure during the match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Optus Stadium on July 17, 2019 in Perth, Australia.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Leeds United youngster Mateusz Bogusz should head out on loan.

It is one year since Leeds United signed one of Poland's best young talents, Mateusz Bogusz.

The teenager was playing regular first team football in his homeland and made an instant impression for the under-23s.

He even scored on Leeds' pre-season tour of Australia, and this was supposed to be his breakthrough season.

It has not worked out that way, and his prospects for the rest of the season do not look promising.

Bogusz was not with Leeds' squad at Arsenal on Monday and has not been part of a matchday squad with the Whites since November 2.

His last first team action came in the Carabao Cup defeat to Stoke in September. Clearly Marcelo Bielsa was not impressed.

Bogusz needs to continue to play, and he is not getting that at Leeds right now.

At just 18 he has represented Poland's under-21s, scoring for them for the first time this season.

A year since leaving Leeds, Bogusz needs something to give him some momentum, and that would be a loan move.

Bogusz could be a star in League One or Two, or even back in his native Poland.

He is at risk of becoming a forgotten figure, and a loan switch will give him an opportunity to make a name for himself, and become Leeds' most talked-about youngster all over again.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

