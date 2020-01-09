One year on, what do Leeds United do with Mateusz Bogusz?

Leeds United youngster Mateusz Bogusz should head out on loan.

It is one year since Leeds United signed one of Poland's best young talents, Mateusz Bogusz.

The teenager was playing regular first team football in his homeland and made an instant impression for the under-23s.

He even scored on Leeds' pre-season tour of Australia, and this was supposed to be his breakthrough season.

It has not worked out that way, and his prospects for the rest of the season do not look promising.

Bogusz was not with Leeds' squad at Arsenal on Monday and has not been part of a matchday squad with the Whites since November 2.

His last first team action came in the Carabao Cup defeat to Stoke in September. Clearly Marcelo Bielsa was not impressed.

Bogusz needs to continue to play, and he is not getting that at Leeds right now.

At just 18 he has represented Poland's under-21s, scoring for them for the first time this season.

A year since leaving Leeds, Bogusz needs something to give him some momentum, and that would be a loan move.

Bogusz could be a star in League One or Two, or even back in his native Poland.

He is at risk of becoming a forgotten figure, and a loan switch will give him an opportunity to make a name for himself, and become Leeds' most talked-about youngster all over again.