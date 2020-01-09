Nintendo Direct 2020: Rumour says January 16th date after Pokémon Direct

A January 16th date may have possibly been leaked for the much-rumoured first Nintendo Direct of 2020.

While a lot of people are anticipating today's Pokémon Direct, a lot more are hoping for the first Nintendo Direct of 2020 to commence this month. There have been plenty of rumours and gossiping about this happening, and the specific date of January 16th may have been leaked by a source with a track record for often being right.

There's a lot to be excited about in 2020 for Nintendo Switch loyalists as Animal Crossing New Horizons is one of the console's biggest exclusives and it comes out in March, and Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is a fantastic title from Atlus that is being re-released in less than two weeks.

However, while the above is very exciting, plenty of Switch fanatics are still clamouring for a January 2020 Nintendo Direct so they can see what else there is to look forward to in the immediate future.

When is the next Nintendo Direct for 2020?

The next Nintendo Direct is rumoured for January 16th, 2020.

This would be the first Nintendo Direct of the new decade, and it would be somewhat unusual as the last to take place in January was all the way back in 2015.

With that being said, Nintendo have only announced a Pokémon Direct for the month so nothing is official.

A GameStop system leak previously suggested that unconfirmed announcements were on the horizon, and a producer for Devil May Cry has told people on Twitter (via Daily Star) to mark the dates "January 16th, January 30th and February 13th."

The January 16th date coincides with the Nintendo Direct leak posted by Twitter user @Muguwus.

According to GameRant, this Twitter user has been correct numerous times in the past such as accurately leaking the reveal of The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake for the February 2019 Nintendo Direct.

Again, Nintendo hasn't confirmed that another Direct will take place this month, so everything mentioned above shouldn't be treated as gospel or bound to happen.

