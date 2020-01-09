Quick links

Newcastle United fans worried by Allan Saint-Maximin tweet

John Verrall
Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been out injured since the start of December.

Newcastle United fans are urging Allan Saint-Maximin not to rush his return to fitness.

Saint-Maximin has not featured for Newcastle since the start of December, after damaging his hamstring.

 

The Frenchman was pictured back in training yesterday though, and Saint-Maximin was quick to express his desire to make a quick return.

However, Newcastle fans are urging Saint-Maximin to take his time, as they don’t want to see him come back too quickly and worsen the problem.

Saint-Maximin is such a key player for Newcastle, but he has struggled to stay fit since moving to St. James’ Park.

Newcastle are a much bigger threat when the skilful wide-man is fit, but Steve Bruce will surely want to avoid putting Saint-Maximin back into his team too quickly.

Newcastle are next in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

