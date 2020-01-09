Newcastle United fans worried by Allan Saint-Maximin tweet

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been out injured since the start of December.

Newcastle United fans are urging Allan Saint-Maximin not to rush his return to fitness.

Saint-Maximin has not featured for Newcastle since the start of December, after damaging his hamstring.

The Frenchman was pictured back in training yesterday though, and Saint-Maximin was quick to express his desire to make a quick return.

When you want to come back quickly #LetsDoIt pic.twitter.com/JebYHxcohL — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) January 8, 2020

However, Newcastle fans are urging Saint-Maximin to take his time, as they don’t want to see him come back too quickly and worsen the problem.

I be careful lad,don’t rush back to soon. That’s how you Injured your hamstring against Southampton. By hitting 22.8mph on the vest thing. We need you 100% fit man. — callum lewis (@callum592) January 8, 2020

Don't rush it mate!



We want you back, we want you back, we want you back for good! — Sean Longshaft (@SeanLongshaft97) January 8, 2020

don’t want him to rush it though, rather be back full fitness — LeoNUFC (@leohennessey__) January 8, 2020

Don't let Bruce rush you back & hopefully you'll be fit soon though — Backup Ghosted Girl (@backup_girl) January 9, 2020

Don't rush back before you are really ready and risk a longer lay off. We need your pace and trickery long term.Good luck Allan! — Ian Ging (@ian_ging) January 9, 2020

Just don’t come back too soon , don’t rush back or you’ll do more damage pic.twitter.com/Ki0obwmUG6 — Neil J R (@NeilJonNUFC) January 8, 2020

Do not rush yourself!!!! — Andy Ebdale (@ebdale4) January 8, 2020

Please don't start vs Wolves think of the long term picture — Chris #NUFC #1Life #MentalHealth #Foodie (@Chris44931256) January 8, 2020

Saint-Maximin is such a key player for Newcastle, but he has struggled to stay fit since moving to St. James’ Park.

Newcastle are a much bigger threat when the skilful wide-man is fit, but Steve Bruce will surely want to avoid putting Saint-Maximin back into his team too quickly.

Newcastle are next in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday.