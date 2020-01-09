Newcastle United fans worried by Allan Saint-Maximin tweet

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been out injured since the start of December.
Newcastle United fans are urging Allan Saint-Maximin not to rush his return to fitness.
Saint-Maximin has not featured for Newcastle since the start of December, after damaging his hamstring.
The Frenchman was pictured back in training yesterday though, and Saint-Maximin was quick to express his desire to make a quick return.
When you want to come back quickly #LetsDoIt pic.twitter.com/JebYHxcohL— Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) January 8, 2020
However, Newcastle fans are urging Saint-Maximin to take his time, as they don’t want to see him come back too quickly and worsen the problem.
I be careful lad,don’t rush back to soon. That’s how you Injured your hamstring against Southampton. By hitting 22.8mph on the vest thing. We need you 100% fit man.— callum lewis (@callum592) January 8, 2020
Don't rush it mate!— Sean Longshaft (@SeanLongshaft97) January 8, 2020
We want you back, we want you back, we want you back for good!
don’t want him to rush it though, rather be back full fitness— LeoNUFC (@leohennessey__) January 8, 2020
Don't let Bruce rush you back & hopefully you'll be fit soon though— Backup Ghosted Girl (@backup_girl) January 9, 2020
Don't rush back before you are really ready and risk a longer lay off. We need your pace and trickery long term.Good luck Allan!— Ian Ging (@ian_ging) January 9, 2020
Just don’t come back too soon , don’t rush back or you’ll do more damage pic.twitter.com/Ki0obwmUG6— Neil J R (@NeilJonNUFC) January 8, 2020
Do not rush yourself!!!!— Andy Ebdale (@ebdale4) January 8, 2020
Please don't start vs Wolves think of the long term picture— Chris #NUFC #1Life #MentalHealth #Foodie (@Chris44931256) January 8, 2020
Saint-Maximin is such a key player for Newcastle, but he has struggled to stay fit since moving to St. James’ Park.
Newcastle are a much bigger threat when the skilful wide-man is fit, but Steve Bruce will surely want to avoid putting Saint-Maximin back into his team too quickly.
Newcastle are next in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday.
