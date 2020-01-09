New Nintendo Switch Pro with 4K support is coming out in 2020 suggests reports

Reports suggest that a New Nintendo Switch Pro with 4K support will release in 2020 ahead of the Holiday launches for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

A lot of people are excited about today's Pokémon Direct as well as the possibility of a Nintendo Direct taking place next week, but a lot of people are also now excited about the prospect of a new Nintendo Switch Pro with 4K support arriving in 2020 thanks to whisperings through the grape vine.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are the most anticipated consoles for 2020 thanks to being next-gen platforms scheduled to cost everyone a fortune at Christmas. However, while Sony and Microsoft are guaranteed to have a busy year, Nintendo loyalists could also be blessed with a new handheld variant this year if rumours are to be believed.

Below you'll discover everything that has been suggested so far about a new Nintendo Switch Pro with 4K support arriving in 2020.

Will a new Nintendo Switch Pro with 4K support arrive in 2020?

A new Nintendo Switch Pro with 4K support is said to be releasing mid-2020.

The Taiwanese electronic newspaper DigiTimes reports that the new Nintendo Switch will begin production "at the end of first-quarter 2020."

DigiTimes aren't the first to speak out about the prospect of a new Nintendo Switch arriving in 2020. The WallStreet Journal had reported in August 2019 (via Polygon) that " Nintendo has ideas for further updates to the Switch lineup" to further prolong its lifecycle.

I reported in Aug 2019: "Nintendo has ideas for further updates to the Switch lineup after those two models to make the platform’s lifecycle long"



DigiTimes on Jan 6: "Nintendo is reportedly planning to release in mid-2020 a new model of Switch"https://t.co/giypufcW4A — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) January 6, 2020

The CEO of Kantan Games, Dr. Serkan Toto, has also told Gamesindustry.biz that he strongly believes "Nintendo will launch a 'Switch Pro' in 2020" to combat the releases of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Toto further predicts that this hypothetical system will include "4K support, bigger cartridge sizes" and sell at the retail price of $399.

It's hard to believe that a variant of the Nintendo Switch could be able to fully support 4K resolutions, so we have massive doubts about that proposed feature.

However, it is plausible that Nintendo might release a new model this year, but as of now there's nothing concrete with the company having told Polygon they have nought to announce.