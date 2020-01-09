Amazon leaks new Assassin's Creed game Ragnarok with Collector's Edition name

Amazon Germany may have leaked the new Assassin's Creed game Ragnarok along with the name of its Collector's Edition.

The world is impatiently awaiting what is next for Assassin's Creed. Ubisoft's Odyssey has come to an end with the conclusion to its Atlantis DLC expansion, meaning all we have now to anticipate is the inevitable next new game. Rumours of it being named Ragnarok have appeared in the past, but Amazon Germany seem have to leaked it once more along with the name of its Collector's Edition.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey was a divisive instalment thanks to its departure from the series roots with its sudden implementation of RPG elements, romances and a clear influence by The Witcher 3. In our opinion it was by far the best instalment for a long time, but it's only natural that there are diehard fans who are wanting the next entry to be more Assassin's Creed rather than Witcher.

While nobody can truthfully speak about the inevitable next instalment's gameplay and direction, the rumours and leaks about it concerning Ragnarok and Norse Mythology continue.

Amazon leaks Assassin's Creed Ragnarok Valhalla Edition

Amazon Germany had reportedly listed Assassin's Creed Ragnarok Valhalla Edition.

This seems to suggest the name of a Collector's or limited edition of sort for the next inevitable Assassin's Creed game.

Rumours about Assassin's Creed Ragnarok are nothing new as a leaked screenshot was previously debunked as fake. However, despite being unconfirmed and previously debunked, Norse connections are pretty much treated as guaranteed thanks to a Division 2 Easter egg which showed a Viking holding the Apple Of Eden from Assassin's Creed lore.

In addition to Amazon Germany, GameStop Italy had also reportedly listed the unconfirmed game but with an edition named Mjonir. This suggests that there'll either be multiple special editions available (which is highly likely), or that the listings were inaccurate or simply faked (screenshots via The Sixth Axis).

Nothing has officially been revealed about the next Assassin's Creed instalment, but the inclusion of Vikings and Norse depictions seem certain thanks to the never-ending rumours which refuse to venture in any other direction.

With that being said, nothing should be treated as concrete until Ubisoft eventually announce what's next.