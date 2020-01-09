Mikel Arteta says Arsenal should be wary of 'terrific' Wilfried Zaha

Zaha has arguably been Crystal Palace's best player since the start of last season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke to The Metro in his press conference about Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha ahead on the game on Saturday.

The Gunners have found some form under their new boss, winning each of their last two games while keeping clean sheets in both. Arsenal now travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace and as always, Wilfried Zaha will be the biggest threat.

The Ivorian was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window (Independent). Palace managed to hold onto him and Arsenal will have the hard task of containing him this weekend. Arteta was asked about Zaha and the Spaniard heaped praise on the Palace star.

He said: "He’s one of the things to be aware of.

"We know Wilf, the type of talent he is, and when he gets isolated in one-vs-one situations what he can do. Of course, he will be part of the game-plan.

"I think he’s a terrific player. I think the impact he’s had in the last few years in the Premier League has been phenomenal. His ability to create chances on his own is unique."

Zaha's ability to carry the ball from one end of the field to another before creating a chance for himself or for a teammate is certainly unique and Arsenal will have to be wary about him this weekend.

The Gunners will love to continue their good run and if they can manage to keep a third clean sheet on the bounce, Mikel Arteta can be incredibly pleased on the impact he has had since his arrival last month.

Palace, on the other hand, have caused a few problems to teams this season. Roy Hodgson's side will be difficult to break down and their pace on the wings in counter-attacks has the potential to make life difficult for Arsenal's backline.