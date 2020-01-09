Marcelo Bielsa’s response when asked about signing Che Adams from Southampton

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Southampton striker Che Adams.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has refused to state whether or not he is interested in signing Che Adams from Southampton in the January transfer window, as quoted in Leeds Live.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are interested in signing Adams on loan from Southampton this month.

The West Yorkshire outfit reportedly see the 23-year-old striker as the “ideal replacement” for Eddie Nketiah, who has returned to his parent club Arsenal after struggling to get enough playing time during his loan spell at Elland Road this season.

Bielsa was asked about signing Adams in his press conference today, and the Leeds head coach has refused to state whether or not he wants the striker this month.

Bielsa told Leeds Live when asked about signing Adams: “I don’t like to make reference to players we don’t know if they are going to come. Bamford and Nketiah have a lot of common points to them.

“Players with those characteristics. Those two players you can imagine which kind of player we expect to arrive.”

Need for a striker

With Patrick Bamford the only senior striker on the books of Leeds at the moment, the Whites have to bring in at least one player for that position.

Adams is a very good striker at the Championship level, and scored 22 goals and provided four assists in the division for Birmingham City last season, according to WhoScored.