Manager comments on reported Tottenham & Leicester target, shares what's inevitable

Celtic striker, Odsonne Edouard, has been linked with Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City in recent weeks.

Neil Lennon has made it clear that Celtic will 'certainly' not sell reported Tottenham and Leicester target Odsonne Edouard in the 'short term'.

90Min have previously claimed that Spurs are keen on the Celtic hitman, whilst the Daily Mail have claimed that Brendan Rodgers is looking to reunite with the Parkhead hero.

It isn't a surprise that Edouard, who has 16 goals to his name in all competitions this term [transfermarkt]. is attracting interest from England's top-flight, with Spurs keen on finding a replacement for the injured Harry Kane and Rodgers looking to simply add more quality to his high-flying Foxes squad.

Nonetheless, amid the rumours, Lennon admitted that it is inevitable that Celtic will lose the player, but he made it clear that it's not going to happen any time soon.

“It might be inevitably [that we will lose Odsonne] but certainly not in the short term,” said Lennon, as quoted by The Sunday Post.

“We want Odsonne here. We have a huge second half of the season and he has made a huge contribution with his play, his goals, his influence on the team and we are certainly not in a position to want to lose that right now.”

Celtic have a ninth straight Premiership title to win, and their defeat to their rivals prior to the winter break would not have helped their cause.

If Edouard can remain fit then he may just add yet another two more trophies to Celtic's cabinet, with the League Cup already in the bag and their treble treble from past seasons.

Rodgers will be well aware of what the highly-rated Frenchman is all about and given that he could guide Leicester to Champions League football this term then that might something that could persuade Edouard to make the switch come the summer.