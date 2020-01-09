Manager changes stance over in-demand reported Celtic and Leeds target

Leeds United and Celtic are among the clubs reportedly interested in Billy Sharp.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has told Sky Sports that Billy Sharp can leave the club if he wants to, amid reported interest from Leeds United and Celtic among other sides.

Sharp is struggling for playing time at United at the moment, and things are not going to improve for the former Leeds striker during the second half of the season.

Blades manager Wilder has said that the 33-year-old striker will be allowed to decide what he wants to do in terms of his future beyond the January transfer window, and seems to have changed his stance from last month.

In-demand

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are looking at Sharp as an alternative to Southampton striker Che Adams.

The Sunday Post has claimed that Celtic manager Neil Lennon wants to bring the former Southampton striker to Celtic Park.

Sky Sports have reported that Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest have enquired about the availability of the striker.

Manager’s verdict

Wilder told Sky Sports: "We're only 21 games in, there is a part for him to play this season, if he comes knocking on my door and says 'this isn't for me, I need to go get some regular football', then I'll take that.

"Whatever Billy wants to do - he's possibly the only player at the football club (this applies to) - whatever he wants to do, I will adhere to his wishes.”

Last month, Wilder said that Sharp will not leave, telling The Star: "Billy’s a fantastic player, he doesn’t want to go anywhere and I don’t want him to go anywhere. So as far as I’m concerned that’s the end of the conversation with him.”

Sheffield United stay

Sharp has played just 284 minutes in the Premier League for United so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds’s first-choice striker is Patrick Bamford, while Odsonne Edouard leads the line for Celtic, and it is going to be extremely tough for Sharp to dislodge either of them.

With United playing in the Premier League, perhaps the 33-year-old should see out the campaign with the Blades.