Liverpool fans are excited by Pepe Reina's potential Premier League return

Popular Liverpool figure Pepe Reina could be making a return to the Premier League, with Aston Villa seemingly keen on his services.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are pretty excited to hear that their former player, Pepe Reina, could be making a return to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

Italian outlet Calciomercato are claiming that Villa have agreed to a six-month loan deal for the ex-Liverpool man, who is currently playing for Italian giants AC Milan.

If Reina were to return to England and make a switch to Villa Park then he will come up against his former club in a few months time.

Villa will travel to Anfield to take on the champions-elect on April 11 – Reina could be in between the sticks for that game, which in itself could be some story.

It is fair to say that the Liverpool fans have picked up on that and they are excited at the prospect of him returning to Merseyside, albeit for one day.

Before all of that can happen, Villa have to secure his services, as his experience could be vital in Dean Smith's side staying up this season.

Tom Heaton's season-ending injury has forced Villa to search the winter market for a new shot-stopper.

It could be argued that Villa might not need Reina because Orjan Nyland, who played in between the sticks during his side's 1-1 draw at Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, has been putting in some solid displays ever since he has been given the gloves.

Either way, the Liverpool fans want to see Reina return because if he does then he can watch his former side lift their first English title in three decades.

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Reina's potential return:

Amazing keeper. — Andrew Cookson (@AndrewCookson9) January 8, 2020

Will be great to see Pepe back in the PL? — Jacques Custard (@Jacques_Custard) January 8, 2020

I would take Reina over Adrian any day of the week. Could you imagine how many clean sheets he’d get playing behind the defense we have now? — NavBadyal (@NavBadyal) January 8, 2020

Pepe Reina back in Premier League. Damn didn’t think we would see him. Looks like he will be hanging at Villa Park. — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) January 9, 2020

Reina to Aston Villa? Oh I'm all for Pepe being back in England. — Lover of VAR. (@Adam_LFC95) January 8, 2020

*checks our fixture list*

*sees that we still have Villa at home*

*raises fist*punches air*



Reina back at Anfield for a day. Make it happen @AstonVillahttps://t.co/ITtBYDenup — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) January 8, 2020

Cant believe he’s only 37 — Red Virginia (@LFC_Virginia) January 9, 2020

@CalFinnigan Pepe be there for the title winning game getting involved in the celebrations — rydalemert (@RyanDale94) January 8, 2020