Quick links

Liverpool

Aston Villa

Premier League

Liverpool fans are excited by Pepe Reina's potential Premier League return

Amir Mir
Pepe Reina and Borja Valero, players of Internazionale FC attending the 2019
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Popular Liverpool figure Pepe Reina could be making a return to the Premier League, with Aston Villa seemingly keen on his services.

Pepe Reina of AC Milan dives in the penalty shootout during the 2019 International Champions Cup match between Manchester United and AC Milan at Principality Stadium on August 03, 2019 in...

Liverpool fans on Twitter are pretty excited to hear that their former player, Pepe Reina, could be making a return to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

Italian outlet Calciomercato are claiming that Villa have agreed to a six-month loan deal for the ex-Liverpool man, who is currently playing for Italian giants AC Milan.

If Reina were to return to England and make a switch to Villa Park then he will come up against his former club in a few months time.

 

Villa will travel to Anfield to take on the champions-elect on April 11 – Reina could be in between the sticks for that game, which in itself could be some story.

It is fair to say that the Liverpool fans have picked up on that and they are excited at the prospect of him returning to Merseyside, albeit for one day.

Before all of that can happen, Villa have to secure his services, as his experience could be vital in Dean Smith's side staying up this season.

Aston Villa's Tom Heaton during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on January 1, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Tom Heaton's season-ending injury has forced Villa to search the winter market for a new shot-stopper.

It could be argued that Villa might not need Reina because Orjan Nyland, who played in between the sticks during his side's 1-1 draw at Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, has been putting in some solid displays ever since he has been given the gloves.

Either way, the Liverpool fans want to see Reina return because if he does then he can watch his former side lift their first English title in three decades.

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Reina's potential return:

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch