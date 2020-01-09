'Laughing at us': Some West Ham fans react to Sky transfer update

West Ham United are closing in on signing Gedson Fernandes from Benfica.

West Ham United fans have been left frustrated after Sky Sports have suggested that the club’s latest offer for Gedson Fernandes includes no option to buy him.

West Ham simply want to take Fernandes on loan, but will not have a clause inserted to make the deal permanent if it is a success in 18-months’ time.

The transfer has left West Ham supporters concerned, as they feel there is little benefit to the deal for them.

While Fernandes looks an exciting addition, there are fears that his stay at the London Stadium will be a short one.

And much of the initial optimism about the potential signing has been lost, with West Ham’s board coming in for more criticism.

West Ham need Fernandes’s transfer to work out in the short-term as David Moyes look to improve his side’s midfield options.

The Hammers have struggled so far this season, although Moyes has won his first two games in charge.