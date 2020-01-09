Quick links

'Laughing at us': Some West Ham fans react to Sky transfer update

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Estadio da Luz on November 2, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.
West Ham United are closing in on signing Gedson Fernandes from Benfica.

West Ham United fans have been left frustrated after Sky Sports have suggested that the club’s latest offer for Gedson Fernandes includes no option to buy him.

West Ham simply want to take Fernandes on loan, but will not have a clause inserted to make the deal permanent if it is a success in 18-months’ time.

 

The transfer has left West Ham supporters concerned, as they feel there is little benefit to the deal for them.

While Fernandes looks an exciting addition, there are fears that his stay at the London Stadium will be a short one.

And much of the initial optimism about the potential signing has been lost, with West Ham’s board coming in for more criticism.

West Ham need Fernandes’s transfer to work out in the short-term as David Moyes look to improve his side’s midfield options.

The Hammers have struggled so far this season, although Moyes has won his first two games in charge.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

