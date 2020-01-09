Quick links

Latest report claims West Ham United have beaten Chelsea to midfielder

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica with Eber Bessa of Vitoria FC in action during the Allianz Cup match between Vitoria FC and SL Benfica at Estadio do Bonfim on December 21, 2019 in Setubal,...
West Ham United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Gedson Fernandes.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United have agreed a deal with Benfica in principle over the transfer of Gedson Fernandes in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Premier League club West Ham will sign Fernandes on an 18-month loan deal from Portuguese giants Benfica without an option to buy.

The report has claimed that Chelsea have also made an 18-month loan with an obligation to buy for £55m, but Benfica are reported to be more favourable of the Hammers’ latest offer.

 

Coup fo West Ham United

Fernandes is a very talented and promising young midfielder who is only 21 years of age and will get better.

With Chelsea also reportedly making an offer for the Portugal international, it is quite a coup for West Ham to have agreed a deal in principle with Benfica over the transfer of the 20-year-old.

Stats

Fernandes has made two starts and five substitute appearances in the Portuguese league for Benfica so far this campaign according to WhoScored.

The youngster has played 136 minutes in the Champions League so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Allianz Cup match between Vitoria FC and SL Benfica at Estadio do Bonfim on December 21, 2019 in Setubal, Portugal.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

