Kilmarnock fans react as Liverpool recall Liam Millar

Liam Millar has returned to Liverpool from Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock fans have given their take on Liam Millar after Liverpool decided to recall him from his loan spell at the Scottish club.

Millar signed a new contract with Liverpool in the summer of 2019 and returned to Scottish Premiership outfit Kilmarnock on loan, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Rugby Park as well.

The forward scored one goal in 22 appearances for Killie this season, and Liverpool have decided to bring the 20-year-old forward back to Anfield.

Kilmarnock fans have given their verdict on Millar, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

All the very best Liam - got a good career ahead of you — Robbie Macinnes (@robpool7) January 8, 2020

Good luck to him - I felt he tried - Liverpool must had seen something unless they have another Liam sorted fir him — Campbell Edgar (@campbell_edgar) January 8, 2020

Not much of lose tbh! But this is worrying not even as much of a sniff at a rumour of a players coming in — Summer Hill (@justsummerx) January 8, 2020

Good luck @liammillar11 shame, you’ll be missed at Killie ! — Lovely Little Cakes (@LLCakes) January 8, 2020

I'm relieved.

He's been rank rotten. — MaskedAvenger (@Ca55316) January 8, 2020

All the best @liammillar11.



Hope to see you in the Liverpool 1st team in the next few years — Kevan Hazlett (@hazi1681) January 8, 2020

All the best Liam, thanks for your efforts.. Good luck .. — Breebzi (@BigBreebs) January 8, 2020

Hope he’s away back so we can sign him on a permanent deal — Adam (@Adamkillie14) January 8, 2020

Thanks for your efforts Liam all the best for the future — Danny (@DanTheMan1869) January 8, 2020

Thanks for everything you did for Killie Liam Will never forget your goal at St. Mirren and your amazing celebration - go get em at Liverpool! — Claire Morrison (@claireyzumba) January 8, 2020

Sad to see you go but all the best down south with Liverpool! — G.J. Deans (@GJDeans117) January 8, 2020

Given Millar’s lack of first-team experience at Liverpool and the quality of attack-minded players manager Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal at Anfield, it is hard to see the forward stay at the Reds beyond the January transfer window.

Perhaps Liverpool will send the youngster back out on loan to a club in the Championship or in League One in England this month.