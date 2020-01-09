Quick links

Kilmarnock fans react as Liverpool recall Liam Millar

Subhankar Mondal
Liam Miller of Liverpool and Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at The Lamex Stadium on January 7,...
Liam Millar has returned to Liverpool from Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock fans have given their take on Liam Millar after Liverpool decided to recall him from his loan spell at the Scottish club.

Millar signed a new contract with Liverpool in the summer of 2019 and returned to Scottish Premiership outfit Kilmarnock on loan, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Rugby Park as well.

The forward scored one goal in 22 appearances for Killie this season, and Liverpool have decided to bring the 20-year-old forward back to Anfield.

Kilmarnock fans have given their verdict on Millar, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

 

Back out on loan agaiin?

Given Millar’s lack of first-team experience at Liverpool and the quality of attack-minded players manager Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal at Anfield, it is hard to see the forward stay at the Reds beyond the January transfer window.

Perhaps Liverpool will send the youngster back out on loan to a club in the Championship or in League One in England this month.

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

