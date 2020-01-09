From MMA to White House Farm - Josh Herdman is no-longer just Harry Potter’s Goyle

ITV's White House Farm boasts a stellar cast including one former Harry Potter actor.

For many of us, we'll have grown up with Harry Potter and, as a result, feel like we share a connection with the actors who we've grown up alongside.

While the attention on the main cast (Harry, Ron and Hermione) is still huge, other actors who appeared in the film franchise might not get as much of the spotlight but it's always great to see a familiar face pop up on our screens.

In the final few weeks of 2019, keen-eyed Potter fans spotted a familiar face in the BBC's His Dark Materials series and now, viewers of ITV's White House Farm have done the same with non-other than Josh Herdman, the actor who plays Goyle in the Potter franchise making an unexpected appearance.

Josh Herdman's role in White House Farm

White House Farm tells the grisly true story of a five-person murder in 1985 and stars acting big-wigs Mark Addy and Stephen Graham as the police officers charged with investigating what, at first, appears to be a murder-suicide before new evidence comes to light.

Eagle-eyed fans had to be quick to spot former Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman as his brief appearance as PC Collins was almost a blink and you'll miss it moment.

However, Herdman's distinctive appearance was too easy to spot for some fans, even with the 32-year-old sporting a new moustache.

Fans can't believe their eyes

It is safe to say that fans weren't expecting to see the actor who played Gregory Goyle in the Potter films pop up in the ITV drama but when the 32-year-old appeared, it didn't take long for fans to take to social media to discuss the appearance.

One fan, who commented on Twitter asked: "Was that Goyle from Harry Potter? #WhiteHouseFarm"

While another was clearly impressed with what she saw: "JAYYYSUS Gregory Goyle got fit."

From acting to MMA and back again

After appearing in a recurring role in Harry Potter for over 10 years, Josh Herdman was always destined to be in and around the acting industry.

What fans did not expect, was that in 2016, the former Hogwarts pupil decided to Slytherin to the MMA fighting scene.

The move came after five years of practising jujitsu and to date, Herdman has appeared in two amateur fights, with the actor winning on both occasions.

His most recent MMA event came in February 2018, when he defeated Samuel Radley to maintain a 100% winning record.



Despite making the move towards MMA, Herdman has still continued to act and while many in the fighting world often turn to acting, he has proved that actors can make a success of themselves going in the other direction.

ITV's White House Farm continues on Wednesday, January 15th at 9pm.