Jose Mourinho has second chance to sign star he missed at £26m

Dan Coombs
Nelson Semedo of FC Barcelona celebrating the victory during the UEFA Champions League first leg match of Semi final between FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC in Camp Nou Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Nelson Semedo.

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a move to sign Nelson Semedo, report Spanish outlet Eldesmarque.

Spurs have reportedly been in contact with Semedo's agent, and this is a deal which makes a lot of sense.

Tottenham need a right-back, and Semedo is both experienced and a good age at 26.

He is replaceable for Barcelona, even though he has made 11 of 19 starts in La Liga this season.

Semedo is also a player known to his countryman and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho.

Sky Sports reported how Mourinho's United wanted to sign him in 2017.

Semedo chose to join Barcelona instead in a £26 million move.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur

Mourinho though has a habit of getting his man eventually, one way or another, and a move for Semedo would give him half the defence he wanted at United, once he teams up with Toby Alderweireld.

Tottenham's need for a right-back is clear, Serge Aurier is too unreliable.

Semedo would give them a different option, although no price is yet agreed between Spurs and Barcelona.

This is one which Mourinho is likely to be keen on.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

