Jose Mourinho has second chance to sign star he missed at £26m

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Nelson Semedo.

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a move to sign Nelson Semedo, report Spanish outlet Eldesmarque.

Spurs have reportedly been in contact with Semedo's agent, and this is a deal which makes a lot of sense.

Tottenham need a right-back, and Semedo is both experienced and a good age at 26.

He is replaceable for Barcelona, even though he has made 11 of 19 starts in La Liga this season.

Semedo is also a player known to his countryman and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho.

Sky Sports reported how Mourinho's United wanted to sign him in 2017.

Semedo chose to join Barcelona instead in a £26 million move.

Mourinho though has a habit of getting his man eventually, one way or another, and a move for Semedo would give him half the defence he wanted at United, once he teams up with Toby Alderweireld.

Tottenham's need for a right-back is clear, Serge Aurier is too unreliable.

Semedo would give them a different option, although no price is yet agreed between Spurs and Barcelona.

This is one which Mourinho is likely to be keen on.