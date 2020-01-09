Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Jose Mourinho reportedly 'personally rang' Tottenham transfer target last year

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

Jose Mourinho manager

Jose Mourinho has already been in ‘regular contact’ with Samuel Umtiti, amid rumours that Tottenham Hotspur want the Barcelona centre-back.

El Desmarque claim that Spurs have added Umtiti to their wishlist, as Mourinho seeks defensive recruits.

 

Tottenham have looked shaky at the back this term, with a centre-back now need the top of Mourinho’s wishlist to sign.

Umtiti could be an appealing option to Spurs, and it is no surprise to see the links with the £45 million Barcelona man forming (Sport), as he is a player that Mourinho knows well.

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Stadio Olimpico on April 10, 2018 in Rome, Italy.

Sport claim that the Portuguese boss was in contact with Umtiti at Manchester United, when he also tried to sign the Frenchman.

United never got a deal over the line for Umtiti, despite Mourinho apparently personally ringing the centre-back, but he may be hoping for more luck at Spurs.

If Umtiti was brought to Tottenham he could be an upgrade on any of their current central defensive options, with both Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen facing question marks over their form this season.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch