Jose Mourinho reportedly 'personally rang' Tottenham transfer target last year

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

Jose Mourinho has already been in ‘regular contact’ with Samuel Umtiti, amid rumours that Tottenham Hotspur want the Barcelona centre-back.

El Desmarque claim that Spurs have added Umtiti to their wishlist, as Mourinho seeks defensive recruits.

Tottenham have looked shaky at the back this term, with a centre-back now need the top of Mourinho’s wishlist to sign.

Umtiti could be an appealing option to Spurs, and it is no surprise to see the links with the £45 million Barcelona man forming (Sport), as he is a player that Mourinho knows well.

Sport claim that the Portuguese boss was in contact with Umtiti at Manchester United, when he also tried to sign the Frenchman.

United never got a deal over the line for Umtiti, despite Mourinho apparently personally ringing the centre-back, but he may be hoping for more luck at Spurs.

If Umtiti was brought to Tottenham he could be an upgrade on any of their current central defensive options, with both Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen facing question marks over their form this season.