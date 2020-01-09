Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Jose Mourinho has found Jan Vertonghen's replacement at Tottenham - report

John Verrall
Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen (L) vies with Middlesbrough's English midfielder Marcus Tavernier (R) during the English FA cup third round football match between...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop, who Jose Mourinho has publicly praised before.

Jose Mourinho manager

According to the Daily Express, Jose Mourinho believes that Issa Diop can be Jan Vertonghen’s replacement at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham’s contract talks with Vertonghen have ‘stalled’ with the club now looking for potential recruits to cover for the Belgian’s departure.

Vertonghen has just months remaining on his current deal at Spurs, and it seems likely that he will leave at the end of the season.

Mourinho is now eyeing West Ham centre-back Diop up as a potential recruit.

 

West Ham reportedly want £50 million for Diop, but Tottenham still are interested in doing a deal for the young Frenchman.

Diop could offer Spurs power and presence at the back if he was to sign, and at the age of 22, he is considerably younger than Vertonghen.

Mourinho has publicly gone on record to praise Diop before, during his time as Manchester United boss, and is known to be a big fan of the West Ham man.

Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen (L) vies with Middlesbrough's English midfielder Marcus Tavernier (R) during the English FA cup third round football match between...

With Tottenham’s defence looking shaky right now there could be route straight into Spurs’s starting line-up for Diop if he was to sign.

Diop could be a good partner for Toby Alderweireld at the back if Spurs could get a deal over the line, as his skill-set could compliment the more experienced Tottenham man.

And it now remans to be seen whether Daniel Levy will back Mourinho over signing the central defender in the coming weeks.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch