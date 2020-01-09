It may be now or never for Tottenham and Van de Beek

Donny van de Beek of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between De Graafschap v Ajax at the De Vijverberg on May 15, 2019 in Doetinchem Netherlands

If Tottenham Hotspur do not move for Donny van de Beek this month, they never will.

Tottenham are reported long term admirers of the Ajax star with their interest reported by SkySports back in 2017.

Spurs got a first hand look at the Dutchman last season when he scored against them in the Champions League semi-finals.

Last summer Tottenham chose to go a different direction, adding Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele to their midfield.

Injuries are pushing them back into the market, with Moussa Sissoko out until mid-April, and Ndombele playing just 10 of 21 Premier League game so far and Lo Celso starting only two.

The Telegraph report Van de Beek is being lined up for a move by Manchester United.

Ajax are more open to cashing in after crashing out of the Champions League in the group stages.

Reportedly valued at £50 million, United's interest should prompt Tottenham into a decision.

They either stand aside as they have done so far with the 22-year-old Dutchman, or make a belated approach to finally get their man.

Donny van de Beek of AFC Ajax in action with Kieran Trippier and Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur...

