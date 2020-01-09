Is Uncut Gems based on a true story? The inspiration behind Adam Sandler's Howard!

The directorial duo has knocked it out of the park once again.

Audiences are wondering if Uncut Gems is based on a true story after Netflix unveils a trailer and release date.

Most moviegoers have pretty strong feelings towards Adam Sandler, let's face it...

The 53-year-old American actor and comedian is certainly an acquired taste, but it's clear to see why many aren't a fan. He has given us some of the more questionable comedies of the 21st century, but none have been more condemned than 2011's Jack and Jill, which saw the performer handle a dual-role, neither any good.

Comedies like Happy Gilmore, on the other hand, have fanbases which remain strong to this day. The problem many have with him seems to stem from their belief that he's only capable of being a comedic actor. This is wrong.

Adam has proven on numerous occasions that he is capable of outstanding dramatic work, no better than in films like Punch-Drunk Love, The Meyerowitz Stories and Reign Over Me.

Adam Sandler stars in Uncut Gems

With Uncut Gems, he delivers the crowing performance of his entire career as Howard Ratner, a larger than life New York City jeweller in pursuit of the score of a lifetime.

Approached from all angles, Howard's journey is one which has had audiences ferociously grasping at the armrests of their seats. It was one of the most acclaimed films of 2019 and finally arrived in UK cinemas on Friday, January 10th 2020 before being made available on Netflix on Friday, January 31st.

Adam Sandler's remarkable turn has attracted the most praise, along with sublime direction from Josh and Benny Safdie.

Is Uncut Gems based on a true story?

No... not exactly.

However, there are certainly some notable inspirations. According to PopSugar, the Safdies' film was shaped by stories their father told them. He worked in the Diamond District on the West 47th Street block and worked to bring jewellery from wholesale dispatch to numerous stores.

In an interview with The Wrap, Josh Safdie revealed the real-life inspiration for Adam Sandler's character: "...he [his father] worked for a guy named Howard who was an outsider in the diamond district, a real character... Our Howard is not even a little bit like the real Howard, but there would be no our Howard without the real Howard."

He continued: "It was an inspiration for us to think, 'Oh, this world can be explored and mined for these incredible stories and moments that could only exist on this block of 47th Street.'"

So, while it's far from being based on a true story, they were, indeed, influenced by stories of real people which helped shape the project.

Celebrating the Safdie brothers!

The script was written by directors Josh and Benny Safdie with Ronald Bronstein.

In an interview with Dazed, Josh said: "We didn’t spend ten years on it to aggravate people. This is the world that we’re living in, and this is the world that we love”.

This is very much the frantic world we've now grown to expect from the directors, who have delivered the likes of Good Time starring Robert Pattinson and Heaven Knows What. These filmmakers are masters of tension, and with Uncut Gems, they are absolutely at the height of their powers.

