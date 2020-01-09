Player reportedly keen on Leeds permanent move raves about Whites fans

Marcelo Bielsa gave Illan Meslier his Leeds United senior debut as the Whites contested their FA Cup third-round tie earlier this week - and he spoke highly of the Elland Road fanbase after the game.

Leeds United on-loan ace Illan Meslier has spoken highly about the Whites fanbase following his debut for the Elland Road side earlier this week, in conversation with the Leeds website.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper was one of two players selected by Marcelo Bielsa - along with outfielder Robbie Gotts - to make their Leeds debuts in Monday's FA Cup third-round clash against Arsenal.

Leeds put in a brave performance but were narrowly beaten 1-0 by the Gunners as a 55th-minute Reiss Nelson goal sealed the Whites' fate at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Meslier's performance was impressive, his distribution and composure on point as he made several saves, and couldn't be faulted for the Arsenal youngster's winner.

After describing his Leeds debut as "unbelievable", the Lorient loanee touched on a number of topics including his friendship with Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi and what his Leeds teammates had said to him prior to the game.

When asked about the Elland Road fanbase, he said: "They're unbelievable! They're amazing! I received a lot of messages on social media after the game and I can't thank them enough for the support."

A report from Ouest France last September said Meslier was reportedly open to a permanent move to Leeds, if chances come his way, and given he now has his first senior appearance under his belt - not to mention saying "the style Leeds play is perfect for me" - it certainly bodes well for the future.