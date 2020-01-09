Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'I have to do better': Tottenham's £25m man admits he's not playing well

John Verrall
Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Ryan Sessegnon has started Jose Mourinho's last three games.

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11, 2019 in Munich,...

Ryan Sessegnon has told Sky Sports that he has been disappointed with his form under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur so far.

Sessegnon has been handed a run of appearances in Tottenham’s team in recent weeks, with Danny Rose and Ben Davies out injured.

Jan Vertonghen has been utilised in central defence, so Sessegnon has now started Tottenham’s last three Premier League matches.

However, the £25 million (BBC Sport) summer signing admits that he doesn’t think he has played to his best.

 

And Mourinho is working with Sessegnon to make sure the youngster plays with more aggression.

“I think he wants to vary me in different positions," Sessegnon said.

"If I am playing at full-back or wing-back he wants me to be aggressive off the ball - that's something I have been working on in my game.

"(He wants me to) be more positive on the ball as well. I've been a bit disappointed in myself, the way I have been playing recently. It's an honest assessment from me looking back at it.

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

"I'm usually a very positive player with the ball but the last few games I haven't exploited areas which I usually would. For the upcoming games, if I am involved, I will have to do better.”

Sessegnon could still have a chance to nail down the slot at left-back for Tottenham, as Mourinho’s options there remain limited.

Davies is still out, while Rose has shown signs that he is now past his best, and he is also currently on the treatment table.

Tottenham are next in action against Liverpool at the weekend, in what looks like a hugely difficult test for Mourinho’s men.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch