'I have to do better': Tottenham's £25m man admits he's not playing well

Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Ryan Sessegnon has started Jose Mourinho's last three games.

Ryan Sessegnon has told Sky Sports that he has been disappointed with his form under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur so far.

Sessegnon has been handed a run of appearances in Tottenham’s team in recent weeks, with Danny Rose and Ben Davies out injured.

Jan Vertonghen has been utilised in central defence, so Sessegnon has now started Tottenham’s last three Premier League matches.

However, the £25 million (BBC Sport) summer signing admits that he doesn’t think he has played to his best.

And Mourinho is working with Sessegnon to make sure the youngster plays with more aggression.

“I think he wants to vary me in different positions," Sessegnon said.

"If I am playing at full-back or wing-back he wants me to be aggressive off the ball - that's something I have been working on in my game.

"(He wants me to) be more positive on the ball as well. I've been a bit disappointed in myself, the way I have been playing recently. It's an honest assessment from me looking back at it.

"I'm usually a very positive player with the ball but the last few games I haven't exploited areas which I usually would. For the upcoming games, if I am involved, I will have to do better.”

Sessegnon could still have a chance to nail down the slot at left-back for Tottenham, as Mourinho’s options there remain limited.

Davies is still out, while Rose has shown signs that he is now past his best, and he is also currently on the treatment table.

Tottenham are next in action against Liverpool at the weekend, in what looks like a hugely difficult test for Mourinho’s men.