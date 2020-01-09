How many calories in a Greggs vegan sausage roll? Is it a healthy alternative?

Greggs have emerged as a surprise high street hit for vegans across the country with their sell-out plant-powered menu. But how much do we actually know about their vegan sausage roll.

For sausage rolls fans across the UK, Greggs has always been one of the top chains for a lunchtime stuff of pastry.

No-one really knows what the greyish-pink matter substance crammed inside one of these salty sausage shapes really is but no-one really cares when it costs just £1.

Now, with vegan alternatives taking over the food and drink market space, Greggs have cashed-in with a new menu, which includes a vegan steak beak and a vegan sausage roll.

But how do the two compare, sausage to sausage? How many calories in a Greggs vegan roll? And is it any healthier?

How many calories in a sausage roll?

The normal Greggs sausage roll, made from seasoned sausage meat and wrapped in puff pastry, checks in with 327 kcal per portion.

An average male requires 2,500 kcal per-day and 2,000 for women.

The amount of calories in a sausage roll isn't huge but it is more than a small snack and offers the same amount of calories as a bagel with peanut butter or a small portion of scrambled eggs on toast.

How many calories in a Greggs vegan sausage roll?

In comparison, the vegan sausage roll virtually has the same amount of calories.

The Quorn filling and pastry shell comes in at 312 kcal, 15 kcal lower. But that really isn't anything to write home about, with 15kcal looking like a handful of mushrooms.

Vegan sausage roll vs the normal: Which is healthier?

If you're weighing up whether to continue down the porky goodness road or switch lanes to Quorn solely based on the health benefits and not environmental issues then unfortunately it really doesn't make a lot of odds.

Both products are high in fat, saturated fat and salt. In fact, one normal pork sausage roll contains 65% of your recommended daily allowance of saturated fat.

Eating two of either the vegan or normal sausage roll would comfortably cover your saturated fat intake for the day... which isn't good.

The vegan sausage roll is marginally lower in fat and carbohydrates. However, it is higher in salt and sugar.

They both contain a decent amount of protein but if it's protein you're after then there are far, far better sources out there that don't come infused with fat and salt.

Here's a full breakdown per portion:

Vegan sausage roll calories: 312 kcal

Normal sausage roll calories: 327 kcal

Vegan fat: 19 g

Normal roll fat: 22 g

Vegan carbohydrates: 21 g

21 g Normal roll carbohydrates: 24 g

Vegan protein: 12 g

12 g Normal roll protein: 9.4

Vegan sugars: 0.8 g

Normal roll sugars: 0 g

Vegan salt: 1.9 g

Normal roll salt: 1.6 g