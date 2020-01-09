'He's leaving': Stoke fans thinks reported Celtic & Rangers target will leave

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell is reportedly attracting interest from Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers.

Stoke City fans on Twitter think their player Tyrese Campbell is heading for the exit door and some have predicted the attacker to make a switch to either Celtic or Rangers.

The Independent report that both Celtic and Rangers are keen on signing Stoke forward, Campbell, who is out of contract the Bet 365 Stadium at the end of the season.

Tyrese is the son of Everton and Arsenal legend, Kevin Campbell, and if he can follow in his dad's footsteps then he will become one hell of a player.

And whilst Stoke City supporters would like the exciting 20-year-old to showcase what he is all about with their club, they seemingly feel that his days are numbered in Staffordshire.

Some feel that he could be heading to the Scottish Premiership and to either Celtic or Rangers, who could do with some more added quality to their squad given how the Premiership title race is panning out.

Rangers beat their neighbours prior to the winter break, and this period of hibernation does provide both teams with time to see who they can bring in.

Whether or not they can entice him this month remains to be seen, but a technically gifted attacker is waiting for a team on the Bosman come the summer.

However, it wouldn't be a surprise if Campbell were to leave during this winter transfer window because he hasn't exactly been a regular at Stoke this term.

For large parts of the season, the team tipped for promotion at the start of the campaign, have been sitting in the relegation zone and struggling badly.

During that period, Campbell has found regular game time tough, and if the youngster is frustrated then it'll fall straight into the hands of Celtic and Rangers. It's just then a case of who can attract his attention.

Here is a selection of Stoke fans reacting to those Campbell rumours:

To late for us I'm afraid. Stoke being Stoke again.



Someone must get a pay rise out of this! — Phil Hares (@PilHares) January 6, 2020

Come on Stoke stop dragging it out and get him signed up. Get it done ⚪ — Sharon Beech (@Beech21sharon) January 6, 2020

Tyrese is a promising player, its understandable clubs will be interested. Realistically how much is he worth, £500k £1m maybe. How much would SCFC have to pay to better him? Stoke don't have to sell him, if anyone inquires tell them he's £10m or not for sale. — tonyone (@Tony1Browns) January 6, 2020

Don’t think he is ready for the prem! Prefer him to stay at Stoke but if he’s going anywhere is should be the Scottish league⚪️⚪️ — Isaac Havard (@IsaacHavard) January 6, 2020

Already too late isn't it? I'm thinking Celtic and Rangers can already attempt to sign him on a pre-contract under the Bosman Rule?? — Jack Chell (@JackChell95) January 6, 2020

@EuanRamae7 if he ends up at an old firm team he will bang in the goals as would defo be brought in to replace Edouard or Morelos as they will move on in the summer — ryan marshall (@ryanxyz5) January 6, 2020

He’s class, better sign a new contract — Euan Ramage (@EuanRamae7) January 6, 2020

He’s deffo leaving... which is a shame but can’t really blame him as I would also go to any of those clubs if I was him to further develop my career — Carl Fairhurst (@FairhurstCarl) January 6, 2020

All looking for him on a free. Prem clubs won't take the risk on an "unknown". If we had a competent back room staff, he'd have signed a new contract by now and we'd have him at least a couple more years #scholesout — Liam (@LeekStokie) January 6, 2020

100% leaving given the way his dads tried to drag the club through the mud on several occasions on here. I won’t lose any sleep. — Jon Twigg (@Twiggo) January 6, 2020