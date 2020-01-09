Quick links

Rangers

Stoke City

'He's leaving': Stoke fans thinks reported Celtic & Rangers target will leave

Amir Mir
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at full time during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell is reportedly attracting interest from Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Stoke City at John Smith's Stadium on...

Stoke City fans on Twitter think their player Tyrese Campbell is heading for the exit door and some have predicted the attacker to make a switch to either Celtic or Rangers. 

The Independent report that both Celtic and Rangers are keen on signing Stoke forward, Campbell, who is out of contract the Bet 365 Stadium at the end of the season.  

Subscribe

Tyrese is the son of Everton and Arsenal legend, Kevin Campbell, and if he can follow in his dad's footsteps then he will become one hell of a player.

 

And whilst Stoke City supporters would like the exciting 20-year-old to showcase what he is all about with their club, they seemingly feel that his days are numbered in Staffordshire.

Some feel that he could be heading to the Scottish Premiership and to either Celtic or Rangers, who could do with some more added quality to their squad given how the Premiership title race is panning out.

Rangers beat their neighbours prior to the winter break, and this period of hibernation does provide both teams with time to see who they can bring in.  

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Stoke City at John Smith's Stadium on...

Whether or not they can entice him this month remains to be seen, but a technically gifted attacker is waiting for a team on the Bosman come the summer.  

However, it wouldn't be a surprise if Campbell were to leave during this winter transfer window because he hasn't exactly been a regular at Stoke this term.

For large parts of the season, the team tipped for promotion at the start of the campaign, have been sitting in the relegation zone and struggling badly.

During that period, Campbell has found regular game time tough, and if the youngster is frustrated then it'll fall straight into the hands of Celtic and Rangers. It's just then a case of who can attract his attention. 

Here is a selection of Stoke fans reacting to those Campbell rumours: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch