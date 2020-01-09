Harry Redknapp delivers verdict on Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool title hopes

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand - is the title heading to Anfield this year?

Harry Redknapp has delivered his verdict on Liverpool's Premier League title hopes, as well as his opinion of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, in conversation with Sky Sports News.

Liverpool have barely put a foot wrong in the league this season, sitting 13 points clear at the top of the table, unbeaten and with victories in all but one of their fixtures so far.

The European and world champions have gone an entire calendar year unbeaten in the top flight, their run having been extended to 37 games with victory over Sheffield United last time out.

Up next for Liverpool in the league is a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Jose Mourinho's Spurs, a team whose form initially picked up under Mauricio Pochettino's successor but have recently been stumbling again, as well as being beset by injury problems.

Tottenham stumbled in the FA Cup third round with a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough leaving them facing a replay next week, while in the league, they lost to Southampton last time out and are currently six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Redknapp, looking ahead to the game between Spurs and Liverpool, told Sky Sports News: "I think Liverpool are home and dry. I can't see any other result but Liverpool winning the title, but Tottenham away will be a tough game, make no mistake about that."

Moving on to Klopp's role in Liverpool's heroics, the former Tottenham boss said: "A lot of it comes from the manager. I've never met him but he's a great character, he's always bubbly and is a real plus for English football since he's been here and especially Liverpool.

"He'll keep them going. When you listen to the players, people like (Jordan) Henderson saying it's not over yet. He has been great, what a captain, what a leader. Deep down, if they don't win the title this year… I don't know - for me it's impossible they don't win it. They are the best team and they're well clear. It would be great, they thoroughly deserve it."