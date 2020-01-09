Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Harry Redknapp delivers verdict on Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool title hopes

Giuseppe Labellarte
Harry Redknapp looks on during the Rest of the World squad training during a Soccer Aid for UNICEF media session at Fulham FC training ground on June 7, 2018 in New Malden, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand - is the title heading to Anfield this year?

Harry Redknapp looks on during the Rest of the World squad training during a Soccer Aid for UNICEF media session at Fulham FC training ground on June 7, 2018 in New Malden, England.

Harry Redknapp has delivered his verdict on Liverpool's Premier League title hopes, as well as his opinion of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, in conversation with Sky Sports News.

Liverpool have barely put a foot wrong in the league this season, sitting 13 points clear at the top of the table, unbeaten and with victories in all but one of their fixtures so far.

The European and world champions have gone an entire calendar year unbeaten in the top flight, their run having been extended to 37 games with victory over Sheffield United last time out.

 

Up next for Liverpool in the league is a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Jose Mourinho's Spurs, a team whose form initially picked up under Mauricio Pochettino's successor but have recently been stumbling again, as well as being beset by injury problems.

Tottenham stumbled in the FA Cup third round with a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough leaving them facing a replay next week, while in the league, they lost to Southampton last time out and are currently six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Redknapp, looking ahead to the game between Spurs and Liverpool, told Sky Sports News: "I think Liverpool are home and dry. I can't see any other result but Liverpool winning the title, but Tottenham away will be a tough game, make no mistake about that."

Liverpool are awarded a penalty after this challenge from Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier on Liverpool's Sadio Mane during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham...

Moving on to Klopp's role in Liverpool's heroics, the former Tottenham boss said: "A lot of it comes from the manager. I've never met him but he's a great character, he's always bubbly and is a real plus for English football since he's been here and especially Liverpool.

"He'll keep them going. When you listen to the players, people like (Jordan) Henderson saying it's not over yet. He has been great, what a captain, what a leader. Deep down, if they don't win the title this year… I don't know - for me it's impossible they don't win it. They are the best team and they're well clear. It would be great, they thoroughly deserve it."

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool gives the thumbs up to his players during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 02, 2018 in Liverpool,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch