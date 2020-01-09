Manager outlines transfer stance on 6ft 4in ace reportedly on Everton radar

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have been linked with a move for Joe Worrall - but he doesn't look like he'll be joining the Toffees or anyone else any time soon.

The Nottingham Forest centre-back, who stands at an imposing 6ft 4in, has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including the Goodison Park side and Premier League rivals Newcastle United (The Mirror, 27 November, goals pull-out, page 6).

More recently, Arsenal, Watford and Sheffield United have also been linked with the 22-year-old's services, according to BBC Sport, but the same outlet carries quotes from Reds manager Sabri Lamouchi over Worrall's availability.

Needless to say he's made his feelings very clear on the matter - when asked on Thursday about the prospect of selling Worrall, he told reporters: "No way. With me, it is impossible... We are here to try to achieve a dream all together.

"Don't talk to me about money, don't talk to me about challenge - Joe Worrall is from Forest. We started a job together and I will never give permission to do that (sell the player)."

Worrall is believed to have been monitored by Everton scouts over the past few months, and if true it would be little surprise, given how impressive he has been for Forest this season.

The defender has played every minute of every Championship game for the City Ground side, helping them to fourth in the Championship table and a tally of just 25 goals conceded.

Everton, meanwhile, have shipped 32 goals in 21 Premier League games, and former Toffees boss Marco Silva lamented the club's failure to land a central defender in the last transfer window.

"We tried to reinforce that position because it was an important position from the first day," he was quoted by The Guardian as saying on 9 August. "If you ask me if it is a risk then yes it is, but it is what it is and we have to manage the situation."