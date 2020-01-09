Everton fans are urging West Ham United to buy their £45m man

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is said to be available for transfer, with West Ham United looking to buy players in January.

Everton fans are urging West Ham United to come and buy Gylfi Sigurdsson from them.

The Sun claim that new Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has ‘given up’ on Sigurdsson and wants to sell him.

Some West Ham fans have suggested that Sigurdsson could be a good addition at the London Stadium.

And Everton fans are desperate for West Ham to come in and take the £45 million playmaker (The Guardian).

You can have. In fact if serious I'll drive him down this afternoon and seeing as I've space in my car I'll bring Morgan Schneiderlin, Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott as good a good will gesture — Roger Mottram (@rogerefc) January 8, 2020

I’ll give him a lift — Chris Jones (@chrisdjones21) January 8, 2020

Take him please — STANNO (@SStaniford) January 8, 2020

I’ll give him a seaty all the way down to east London, free of charge. — K.Alexander1988 (@Alexander1988K) January 8, 2020

I'll drive him there!! Please take him — dean ward (@deanward1234) January 8, 2020

Your welcome to him and when you see he can't run don't come moaning back — Paul Smith (@PaulSmi20077529) January 8, 2020

Come and get him @WestHam — KJ (@Keirnanjca) January 9, 2020

Sigurdsson has fallen badly out of favour with Everton supporters in recent times, as his performance levels have dipped.

The Icelandic international has struggled for form and his desire has been heavily questioned at Everton.

The only way the transfer would work for West Ham is if they were able to restore the 29-year-old to his best.

Sigurdsson has previously been a prolific scorer from midfield in the Premier League, and if Sigurdsson was performing to his maximum again then he could actually be a good addition to West Ham’s squad.