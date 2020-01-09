Quick links

West Ham United

Everton

Premier League

Everton fans are urging West Ham United to buy their £45m man

John Verrall
(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Gylfi Sigurdsson during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on November 21, 2018 in Halewood, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is said to be available for transfer, with West Ham United looking to buy players in January.

Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium on January 1, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Everton fans are urging West Ham United to come and buy Gylfi Sigurdsson from them.

The Sun claim that new Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has ‘given up’ on Sigurdsson and wants to sell him.

 

Some West Ham fans have suggested that Sigurdsson could be a good addition at the London Stadium.

And Everton fans are desperate for West Ham to come in and take the £45 million playmaker (The Guardian).

Sigurdsson has fallen badly out of favour with Everton supporters in recent times, as his performance levels have dipped.

The Icelandic international has struggled for form and his desire has been heavily questioned at Everton.

The only way the transfer would work for West Ham is if they were able to restore the 29-year-old to his best.

Sigurdsson has previously been a prolific scorer from midfield in the Premier League, and if Sigurdsson was performing to his maximum again then he could actually be a good addition to West Ham’s squad.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch