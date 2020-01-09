Death in Paradise season 9 episode 1 cast: New series lands with Star Wars actor!

Death in Paradise returns for its ninth series in 2020 and changes to the cast are afoot.

Since the first series of Death in Paradise arrived on our screens in 2011, the show has provided the perfect warm-weather respite for viewers enduring the wet and windy weather of January.

Fans will no doubt be excited for the return of the Caribbean-set show as the upcoming series 9 is to see a changing of the guard with a new Detective Inspector heading to the fictional island of Saint Marie.

The new series is set to get underway on Thursday, January 9th at 9pm on BBC One with a whole new cast of characters set to star in the latest murder mystery.

Change is afoot for Death in Paradise

After joining the show in series 6, replacing Kris Marshall, current Detective Inspector, Jack Mooney, is set to embark on his final series on Death in Paradise.

The actor who plays the charming Irish police officer, Ardal O'Hanlon, announced that he had decided to step down from the role in October 2019, shortly after filming on series 9 had concluded.

Understandably, fans are curious to see if and when the newly announced Ralf Little will be taking on his role as DI Neville Parker.

Who's in the cast for episode 1?

Of course, Death in Paradise will be returning with its customary cast of main characters:

Ardal O'Hanlon as DI Jack Mooney

Tobi Bakare as JP Hooper

Shyko Amos as Ruby Patterson

Aude Legastelois as Madeleine Dumas

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

Nina Wadia as Anna Houghton

But also, the first episode in the new series is set to feature some one-off guest appearances:

Samuel West as Donald McCormack

Elliot Cowan as Aaron McCormack

Nell Hudson as Tabitha

Adrian Edmondson as Charles

Alex Gaumond as Oscar Samuel

A few familiar faces

While there are obviously plenty of recognisable names in the cast for Death in Paradise's return, the two we shall be focusing on here are Nina Wadia and Adrian Edmondson.

Nina Wadia joins the series as Anna Houghton who looks set to become a love interest for the charming DI Mooney. Many have already speculated that Anna's character will be the reason why DI Mooney decides on calling an end to his time on Saint Marie.

Adrian Edmondson, meanwhile, is a veteran of British TV with appearances in the likes of EastEnders, Bancroft and the comedy series Bottom. However, arguably the biggest role of his career to date came in 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi where he appeared alongside Domnhall Gleeson as Captain Peavey.

It'll no doubt be fascinating to see what mystery is thrown at the feet of DI Mooney and co in the first episode of Death in Paradise series 9 when it airs at 9pm on BBC One on Thursday, January 9th.