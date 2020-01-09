Dean Smith’s response when asked about one reported transfer target

Pepe Reina is reportedly on Aston Villa’s radar.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has told The Birmingham Mail that he does not know if the club are going to sign Pepe Reina in the January transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Villa are interested in signing Reina on loan from Milan in the January transfer window for the rest of the season.

Smith told The Birmingham Mail when asked about Reina: “I have no idea. We’re looking at goalkeepers but whether we’re close or not, I don’t know. I’ve been at the game so I’ve left that to our sporting director at the moment.”

Good signing for Aston Villa?

Villa need to sign a goalkeeper following the injury to first-choice goalkeeper to Tom Heaton, at least for the short term.

Reina is 37 years of age, but the former Liverpool goalkeeper can certainly do a very good job for Villa in the Premier League.

The Spaniard will provide stiff competition for Orjan Nyland, who has made mistakes from to time.

Villa are in a fight for survival in the Premier League this season, and Reina will bring a certain degree of leadership and experience to the team.

The Villans are 17th in the league table at the moment with 21 points from 21 matches, just a point above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Villa defender Ezri Konsa has given his take on Twitter on his side’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City away from home at the King Power Stadium in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Good result to take back to Villa Park. Thanks to the travelling fans. Heard you loud and clear! #UTV pic.twitter.com/hD43sLRKEs — Ezri Konsa (@Ekonsa15) January 8, 2020