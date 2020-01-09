Quick links

Dean Smith’s response when asked about one reported transfer target

Pepe Reina is reportedly on Aston Villa’s radar.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has told The Birmingham Mail that he does not know if the club are going to sign Pepe Reina in the January transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Villa are interested in signing Reina on loan from Milan in the January transfer window for the rest of the season.

Smith told The Birmingham Mail when asked about Reina: “I have no idea. We’re looking at goalkeepers but whether we’re close or not, I don’t know. I’ve been at the game so I’ve left that to our sporting director at the moment.”

 

Good signing for Aston Villa?

Villa need to sign a goalkeeper following the injury to first-choice goalkeeper to Tom Heaton, at least for the short term.

Reina is 37 years of age, but the former Liverpool goalkeeper can certainly do a very good job for Villa in the Premier League.

The Spaniard will provide stiff competition for Orjan Nyland, who has made mistakes from to time.

Villa are in a fight for survival in the Premier League this season, and Reina will bring a certain degree of leadership and experience to the team.

The Villans are 17th in the league table at the moment with 21 points from 21 matches, just a point above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Villa defender Ezri Konsa has given his take on Twitter on his side’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City away from home at the King Power Stadium in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

