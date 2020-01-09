Where was Deadwater Fell filmed? Channel 4's new drama takes David Tennant home

Deadwater Fell, starring David Tennant, is heading to our screens very soon.

After bursting to fame through his role as the 10th Doctor, David Tennant has been one of the best and most-loved actors in the UK.

Anything starring the Scottish actor often picks up plenty of attention and his latest work, Channel's 4 Deadwater Fell, is set to get underway very soon.

The highly anticipated drama series arrives at 9pm on Friday, January 10th and there's a lot of excitement surrounding the show.

Not least thanks to its filming locations which takes the Scottish David Tennant back to his roots.

What is Deadwater Fell about?

Deadwater Fell tells the story of how a seemingly idyllic community is torn apart when a loving family is murdered by someone they knew and trusted.

Cracks quickly start to appear in what was once an apparently perfect community with distrust taking centre-stage as each member of the tightly-knit society has something to hide.

Where was Deadwater Fell filmed?

Channel 4's Deadwater Fell is set in the idyllic fictional village of Kirkdarroch and features plenty of locations from across Scotland that were used for filming.

The primary locations that stood in for Kirkdarroch were the East Ayrshire village of Dunlop and as well as Kilbarchan in Renfrewshire to the west of Glasgow.

The populations of both villages, according to the 2011 census, is just 1,127 and 3,622 respectively and a number of residents from both villages were used as extras throughout the series.

Meanwhile, a crucial beach scene in the show was filmed on the west coast of Scotland at Culzean Beach, which is part of the Culzean Country Park and is located about an hour away from Dunlop in Ayrshire.

The beach also plays host to Culzean Castle, which looks out over the Irish Sea and played host to the 1973 horror The Wicker Man.

Who's in Deadwater Fell?

Deadwater Fell features plenty of big names among its main cast with David Tennant obviously leading the way.

The main cast of characters in Deadwater fell are:

David Tennant as Tom

Anna Madeley as Kate

Cush Jumbo as Jess

Matthew McNulty as Steve

David Tennant is best known for his work as the 10th Doctor in Doctor Who and also starred in the award-winning Broadchurch.



Anna Madeley, meanwhile, has made a name for herself in the likes of Silent Witness and the film In Bruges.

Cush Jumbo is a fellow veteran of the Doctor Who universe as she appeared in the spin-off series Torchwood and more recently has appeared in The Good Wife and the follow-up The Good Fight.

And finally, Matthew McNulty is a stalwart of British TV with roles in over 50 films and TV series since his career began including the likes of The Musketeers and Misfits among others.

Deadwater Fell gets underway on Channel 4 at 9pm on January 10th and is expected to continue for a total of four episodes.