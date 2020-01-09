Danny Murphy thinks Leeds man would be worth 'treble' his current price in the Premier League

Ben White is thriving in the Championship with Leeds United.

Danny Murphy has claimed that Brighton will now be thinking that they have seemingly made a mistake in allowing Ben White to join Leeds this season given how well he has been playing.

The TalkSport pundit feels that the Premier League club wouldn't have let White go had they known that he would have such an impact at Leeds, as he made it clear that he has been impressed with the player.

Centre-back White is on a season-long loan at Leeds from the Amex Stadium, and it is fair to say that he has been one of the top-performing defenders in the league.

Speaking to Drive on TalkSport (08/01/20 at 4:40 pm), Murphy shared how impressed he was with White when he saw him in action in the FA Cup, as he thinks that he will have 'a lot of admirers'.

“I was really impressed with Ben White [when I saw him v Arsenal],” Murphy told TalkSport. “He was comfortable coming out with the ball, good in the air and quick. I really liked him.

“I said it before and didn't mean it disrespectfully that Brighton must have some good centre-halves. What I didn't say was that he has obviously benefited from playing first-team football, week in and week out and growing in confidence because that player that I saw I don't think Brighton would have let go.

“I think he has obviously benefited from Bielsa and playing Championship level, so it is a good move for him. So, he has got a lot of admirers, hasn't he?! He's such a young lad. If they go up, he might want to stay and play - what he's worth now will double if he has a good season in the Premier League. If not worth treble!”

If Leeds do earn promotion to the Premier League then there's no reason why the Yorkshire club shouldn't go back in for White on a more permanent basis.

But that would still be tricky given that he is on the books of Brighton, who are seemingly on the up under their forward-thinking manager, Graham Potter.

However, before all that can happen, Leeds will be just be hoping to push over the dotted line and help the club make a return to the Premier League.