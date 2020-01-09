Danny Murphy admits he'd be 'amazed' if Tottenham agree to transfer of international

Harry Winks has come through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur.

Danny Murphy has admitted that he will be left 'amazed' if Harry Winks left Tottenham amid rumours about his future.

The England international is seemingly catching the eye of the two Manchester clubs [The Express], but Murphy expects the Spurs man to stay put in North London.

Winks hasn't featured regularly for Tottenham ever since Jose Mourinho's arrival, as the three-time Premier League winner is still trying to find the right formula.

Speaking to Drive on TalkSport (07/01/20 at 6:55 pm), Murphy shared his thoughts on the Winks rumours as he lauded him as 'one of Tottenham's best'.

“I saw this rumour for this man and it's a strange one but could he be heading to Manchester?” Murphy told TalkSport. “Yes, Harry Winks has been linked to Manchester City and Manchester United. Strangely.

“I find it strange because I like him a lot. I think he's a super player. I think he's one of Tottenham's best midfielders. He can play as a six or an eight, or even a four. He's tenacious. He's disciplined. He reads the game well. He's good in possession.

“He could be a bit more creative. He's been open about that himself. He's one of their own. He is certainly not somebody I would be looking to get rid of if I was Mourinho. I would be amazed if he was to go.”

If Winks can earn a bit more regular time under Mourinho then he might be able to find the answers to his current problems.

Whilst Winks isn't the complete answer, he is a very underrated figure in the middle of the park and he can knit things together.

Added with that, with Euro 2020 around the corner and the spots for England's midfield places in high demand, Winks simply cannot be watching from the bench, as he needs a lot of time on the pitch to prove his worth.