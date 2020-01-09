'I'm upset', 'wasted talent': Some Celtic fans react after finding out who Neil Lennon has offloaded

Neil Lennon's Celtic have sold Parkhead treble treble hero Scott Sinclair and some of the Hoops faithful have made it clear they're not happy.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan the news that Bhoys cult hero Scott Sinclair has left Parkhead permanently, joining English Championship side Preston.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a somewhat mixed but ultimately very fruitful spell at Parkhead since his switch from Aston Villa for £3million in the summer of 2016 (The Guardian).

Sinclair won the PFA Scotland Player of the Year in his first season (BBC Sport) and was also voted the Celtic's Player of the Year by both teammates and fans that season.

He struggled to recapture that form thereafter, though Celtic nonetheless triggered a one-year extension in his contract last May, and had been linked with a move to Deepdale in July (Lancashire Post).

This season, Sinclair made just seven appearances for Neil Lennon's side, totalling a mere 176 minutes (Transfermarkt), so it comes as little surprise that Celtic have decided to move him on this month.

Nonetheless, Sinclair had been a favourite with the Parkhead faithful, and when it emerged that he had left for good rather than a loan, there were a lot of heavy hearts.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Disgraceful the way he was treated this season. All the best Scotty — Patsy O (@NalcedYellos) 8 January 2020

Gutted man, what a player he was for us. There was no bad season as people claim, his first season was just untouchable. Class player. All the best and will be missed. — @BigDoc87 (@BigDoc872) 8 January 2020

Thank you @Scotty_Sinclair absolutely unreal in the invincible seasons. Club has treeted you terribly recently wish you all the best at Preston — Damon Weir the Champions (@DamonW44) 8 January 2020

All the best Scotty, thanks for everything. Sorry you were treated so poorly at the end. Hail! Hail! Haste Ye Back. — Jude The Obscure (@judejoemac) 8 January 2020

So disappointed to hear that @Scotty_Sinclair has left Celtic; he was, and is, a quality player. Best of luck to him, he gave so much to our Club ☘️☘️☘️ — Paul T (@ptoland01) 8 January 2020

I am upset — Georgios Stepharas (@chibchenko) 8 January 2020

My eyes just started sweating like mad — Mark Clelland (@markclelland_) 8 January 2020

Right thanks for ruining my night, maybe announce Wanyama, Sporar, Klimala, Sissako and Soro and I’ll be a bit better — MikeyJohnstonCSC (@csc_johnston) 8 January 2020

Massive player for us, with his goals and assists. On his day was unmatched and will go down in history as a big contributor to the treble treble. All the best @Scotty_Sinclair — Dec (@Dec67_) 8 January 2020

⚡️Oh Scotty Sinclair⚡️ great servant to the club, immense in the invincible season, always guaranteed goals over the years, a wasted talent who we’ve lost to lower league football, I wish you nothing but the best, club could have treated you and your departure better. — Daniel (@DannyMax1888) 8 January 2020

Sinclair leaves Celtic with a host of trophies, having also become the club’s top scorer during the treble-treble campaign with 60 goals.