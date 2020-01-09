Quick links

'I'm upset', 'wasted talent': Some Celtic fans react after finding out who Neil Lennon has offloaded

Scott Sinclair of Celtic in action during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St Mirren at Celtic Park on January 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Neil Lennon's Celtic have sold Parkhead treble treble hero Scott Sinclair and some of the Hoops faithful have made it clear they're not happy.

Celtic's Scott Sinclair during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan the news that Bhoys cult hero Scott Sinclair has left Parkhead permanently, joining English Championship side Preston.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a somewhat mixed but ultimately very fruitful spell at Parkhead since his switch from Aston Villa for £3million in the summer of 2016 (The Guardian).

Sinclair won the PFA Scotland Player of the Year in his first season (BBC Sport) and was also voted the Celtic's Player of the Year by both teammates and fans that season.

 

 

He struggled to recapture that form thereafter, though Celtic nonetheless triggered a one-year extension in his contract last May, and had been linked with a move to Deepdale in July (Lancashire Post).

This season, Sinclair made just seven appearances for Neil Lennon's side, totalling a mere 176 minutes (Transfermarkt), so it comes as little surprise that Celtic have decided to move him on this month.

Nonetheless, Sinclair had been a favourite with the Parkhead faithful, and when it emerged that he had left for good rather than a loan, there were a lot of heavy hearts.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Sinclair leaves Celtic with a host of trophies, having also become the club’s top scorer during the treble-treble campaign with 60 goals.

Scott Brown of Celtic places the League cup trophy on the head of Scott Sinclair of Celtic as they celebrate their win over Aberdeen during the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and...

