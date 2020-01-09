Boss admits he wants to sign Tottenham star Jose Mourinho's never used

Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke is a transfer target of Middlesbrough now, with a growing list of clubs chasing his signature.

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has told the Northern Echo that he really wants to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke.

Clarke has not featured for Tottenham since signing for the North London side in the club, as he was immediately loaned back to Leeds United.

Clarke’s spell at Leeds this season was rather fruitless, as he barely played over the first half of the campaign.

Spurs are now set to relocate the winger this month, with Mourinho’s side eager to get him more game time.

Plenty of clubs are now interested in taking Clarke off Tottenham’s hands.

And Woodgate has confirmed that Middlesbrough want to sign him, although he is sceptical over his side’s chances of landing the youngster.

“I really like Jack Clarke,” said Woodgate. “He’s a really, really top player, but he’s a Spurs player at the minute. I do like Jack Clarke, but are we going to get him? I don’t think so. But he’s a good, good player.”

Mourinho will surely have a keen eye on Clarke wherever he goes next, as he is yet to use the wide-man at Spurs.

There are high hopes for Clarke’s future at Tottenham, but he badly needs regular game time now to prove what he can do.

Clarke has been a threat previously in the Championship, but it is now almost a year since he has played regularly, and the teenager will surely want regular action at his next club.