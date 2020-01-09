Aston Villa fans want midfielder to return following release from contract

Glenn Whelan played a big part in Aston Villa earning promotion to the Premier League last season.

Some sections of the Aston Villa support have stated that they wouldn't mind seeing Glenn Whelan making a return to the club following his release from Hearts.

Midfielder Whelan, who guided Villa to the Premier League last season, left Scottish Premiership strugglers Hearts by mutual consent this week, as reported by BBC Sport.

Hearts are sitting bottom of the Premiership table and have been in chaos, both on and off the field this season, so Whelan's departure shouldn't be seen as anything dramatic from an individual standpoint.

Nonetheless, there are certain sections of the Villa Park faithful that would be keen to see Whelan make a return to the club given their problems in the middle of the park.

Some fans would like to see the experienced campaigner and popular figure just be part of the squad, as Dean Smith desperately searches for players with the know-how to join him in their survival battle this month.

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to Whelan's release:

Bring him back — Zac Carroll (@ZacCarroll8) January 8, 2020

I'd take him back till the end of the season. Nakamba needs more time to get up to speed. — Dutch gold warrior (@kiely180) January 8, 2020

Glenn Whelan has left Hearts. Tell Drinkwater he's no longer required #AVFC — The Front Posts (@FrontPosts) January 7, 2020

Poor Glenn — SC (@HSMSpen) January 8, 2020

Get him back for the season I said it the other day — George Fowler (@FowlerLegend) January 7, 2020

Just putting this out here - what have we to lose by offering Glenn Whelan a contract till the end of the season ? Can still do a job and protect the back 3/5. Bite me if you don’t agree. #avfc — Irish Lion In Cradley (@markwood71) January 8, 2020

In truth, Villa shouldn't really turn to Whelan because he wouldn't be the answer to their problems.

The transfer window is open, and if Villa are clever, then there are players out there who they can bring in who can help them in their ways.

It could have been argued at the start of the campaign that Villa should have kept hold of Whelan because of his contribution towards the latter stages of their promotion push. But it wasn't to be.

A lot of players left Villa Park on free transfers or by mutual consent - Whelan, Albert Adomah, Mile Jedinak, Alan Hutton, Birkir Bjarnason and Tommy Elphick.

Whelan is now without a club, Hutton and Jedinak haven't played since putting on the Villa shirt, Adomah moved to Forest, Elphick is at Huddersfield, whilst Bjarnason is enjoying the sunshine of Qatar because that's where he's plying his trade now.