Aston Villa fans tear into their player who looks 'scared of the ball'

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was given a starting place against Leicester City yesterday.

Villa managed to pick up a credible 1-1 draw with Leicester last night in the first-leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

Villa put in a solid defensive performance, as they gave themselves a good chance of making it through to Wembley.

Many of Dean Smith’s side’s players earned praise for their efforts against Leicester yesterday.

However, Villa fans have slated Nakamba, and there are serious concerns over whether he has enough quality to play for them now.

Think Nakamba has been our worst signing of the summer.



Horrendous touch, can't pass but has a game every now again where he looks like a brick wall.#avfc https://t.co/k8PwKhwKIj — Jack Cudworth (@JackCudworth) January 9, 2020

Our worse player was Nakamba. Poor in his distribution. But that being said noone can be unhappy with the result tonight, considering our injury list. Well done #Avfc — Jon Sims (@JonathanSimssi1) January 9, 2020

As a Villa fan....thpugjt we set up very well tonight. Nakamba a liability....should have been subbed after 20 mins — Adrian Dent (@dentfineart) January 9, 2020

Marvelous Nakamba has the most ironic name in football. Just not good enough. #avfc — Jason Canham (@jcanham1986) January 8, 2020

Luiz is a quality player, poor mistake but still young. Midfield struggled at times but constantly under pressure with few out balls. Not sure on Nakamba though makes far too many errors. — n_hughes (@Azzajak) January 8, 2020

Nakamba looks scared of the ball, he tries to get it out of his feet as quickly as possible which usually results in sloppy passes. Luiz isn’t consistent enough, we need someone with quality in midfield who will grab the ball and look for that through ball and we need a striker! — Carl James (@CarlKynaston) January 8, 2020

Remember when Nakamba was winning everything, controlling the midfield, everyone had Zimbabwe flags in their name. Now the guy can’t make a 5 yard pass. Shame — James (@Shead___) January 8, 2020

Nakamba’s place in Villa’s first-team could actually come under threat, as Smith has already strengthened his midfield in January.

Villa snapped up Danny Drinkwater, and it could be that the Chelsea loanee replaces Nakamba in the claret and blues’ starting line-up, unless the Zimbabwean international improves.