Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Aston Villa fans tear into their player who looks 'scared of the ball'

John Verrall
Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 4, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was given a starting place against Leicester City yesterday.

Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa runs with the ball under pressure from Josh Onomah of Fulham during the FA Cup Third Round match between Fulham FC and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on...

Aston Villa fans have laid into Marvelous Nakamba after his latest performance against Leicester City.

Villa managed to pick up a credible 1-1 draw with Leicester last night in the first-leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

 

Villa put in a solid defensive performance, as they gave themselves a good chance of making it through to Wembley.

Many of Dean Smith’s side’s players earned praise for their efforts against Leicester yesterday.

However, Villa fans have slated Nakamba, and there are serious concerns over whether he has enough quality to play for them now.

Nakamba’s place in Villa’s first-team could actually come under threat, as Smith has already strengthened his midfield in January.

Villa snapped up Danny Drinkwater, and it could be that the Chelsea loanee replaces Nakamba in the claret and blues’ starting line-up, unless the Zimbabwean international improves.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch