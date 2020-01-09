'Nothing short of exceptional', 'superb': Some Aston Villa fans blown away by £2.7m man

Dean Smith's Aston Villa claimed a draw in their League Cup semi-final first leg and Villa Park goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was especially impressive.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's League Cup semi-final first-leg draw with Leicester and goalkeeper Orjan Nyland received plenty of praise from the Villa Park faithful for his display.

Dean Smith's charges are currently in the midst of a goalkeeping crisis, with Tom Heaton out for the season, Jed Steer also on the sidelines and Lovre Kalinic massively out of favour, leading to Villa prematurely bringing Matija Sarkic back from his loan spell at Livingston.

Nyland was Villa’s third choice goalkeeper a matter of weeks ago but put in a superb performance against the Foxes, thwarting the dangerous Jamie Vardy and James Maddison time and time again, while there was nothing he could have done for Kelechi Iheanacho's equaliser.

Here is what some of the Claret and Blue faithful were saying about the £2.7million signing from Ingolstadt:

After Heatons injury I thought a keeper was a must, however I don't know what Cutler has done but he's managed to turn Nyland into David Seaman. He's been nothing short of exceptional since coming in. #avfc — Bendrix (@Benjmeister85) 9 January 2020

Nyland letting Dean Smith know we don’t need another GK

Great game #AVFC — Matty (@MattyGriffi) 8 January 2020

Nyland talking really well too. The guy looks a different player and full of confidence. #avfc — Foxy (@FoxyN77) 8 January 2020

Got to be said Orjan Nyland has really impressed me lately, I'm really happy for him, I hope he keeps it up! #AVFC — Tom Salt (@tomsalt2802) 8 January 2020

Nyland has earned his spot #UTV — Phill (@Phill_avfc) 8 January 2020

Nyland has to take the number 1 spot... It's now his to loose whoever we sign... Hasn't put a door wrong when called upon after his injury, a mention for mings... Outstanding too.



Drinkwater will improve us. Luiz and nakamba look off it at the moment #avfc — Adam whitehouse (@Adamw1985) 8 January 2020

Nyland has took a lot of criticism from myself and a fair few others but tonight he was superb. Happy with that draw but all that hard defensive work ruined by giving the ball away so cheaply once again. All to play for at a packed VP, let’s go for it lads!! #AVFC #UTV — Ginger Luke TVV (@footymadluke123) 8 January 2020

Nyland was absolutely brilliant. — Matt AVFC (@everysongsung) 8 January 2020

Worked our socks off, Nyland unbeatable and we give them that. What a waste. #AVFC — Kieran Smith (@KJ_TheSmiths) 8 January 2020

@avfc @JackGrealish1 @AVFC_News @OfficialTM_3 tough night played a lot of the game without the ball! Nyland was MOTM for me! Would say we need some better technicians in the middle tho to keep hold of the ball more! Good draw away tho and hopefully can get the win at villa park — Luke carberry (@LukeCarberry2) 9 January 2020

Take back my negativity towards Nyland being number 1. Been class for us and has improved massively on coming for crosses etc. Always had great reactions and been a great shot stopper. Took his chance and has earned the #1 spot. Still get Pepe Reina in case he gets injured though https://t.co/gZEjWFA6qT — Jack (@_JackAvfc) 9 January 2020

A depleted Villa were impressive from the off at the King Power Stadium, taking the lead on 28 minutes when Frederic Guilbert nipped in at the far post to meet Anwar El Ghazi's cross, and defended stoutly to thwart the Premier League's second-placed side time and time again.

Their resistance ultimately gave way in the 74th minute when Leicester substitute Iheanacho rifled home following Vardy's pass to leave the tie evenly poised ahead of the return leg at Villa Park later this month.