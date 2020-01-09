Quick links

'Nothing short of exceptional', 'superb': Some Aston Villa fans blown away by £2.7m man

Giuseppe Labellarte
Orjan Nyland of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on January 08, 2020 in Leicester, England.
Dean Smith's Aston Villa claimed a draw in their League Cup semi-final first leg and Villa Park goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was especially impressive.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's League Cup semi-final first-leg draw with Leicester and goalkeeper Orjan Nyland received plenty of praise from the Villa Park faithful for his display.

Dean Smith's charges are currently in the midst of a goalkeeping crisis, with Tom Heaton out for the season, Jed Steer also on the sidelines and Lovre Kalinic massively out of favour, leading to Villa prematurely bringing Matija Sarkic back from his loan spell at Livingston.

 

 

Nyland was Villa’s third choice goalkeeper a matter of weeks ago but put in a superb performance against the Foxes, thwarting the dangerous Jamie Vardy and James Maddison time and time again, while there was nothing he could have done for Kelechi Iheanacho's equaliser.

Here is what some of the Claret and Blue faithful were saying about the £2.7million signing from Ingolstadt:

A depleted Villa were impressive from the off at the King Power Stadium, taking the lead on 28 minutes when Frederic Guilbert nipped in at the far post to meet Anwar El Ghazi's cross, and defended stoutly to thwart the Premier League's second-placed side time and time again.

Their resistance ultimately gave way in the 74th minute when Leicester substitute Iheanacho rifled home following Vardy's pass to leave the tie evenly poised ahead of the return leg at Villa Park later this month.

Aston Villa's Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland clears an attempt at goal during the English League Cup semi-final first leg football match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at King...

