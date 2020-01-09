Arsenal reportedly want a player Alex Iwobi named in his best ever XI

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Arsenal have been linked with Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, and Alex Iwobi’s previous comments on the Ibrox star will be very encouraging for the fans.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal have been scouting Kamara during Rangers games this season.

The 24-year-old Finland international has been playing well for the Gers and has established himself as a key figure in manager Steven Gerrard’s team.

Arsenal released Kamara in 2017, and since then, he has developed his game, and after a strong spell at Dundee, switched to Rangers in January 2019.

Back in January 2019, Iwobi, who joined Everton from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, named Kamara in a best XI of players he has ever played with.

Iwobi told Arsenal's YouTube channel: "In midfield I'm going to put Glen Kamara. Every time growing up for the under-18s we used to have the ball all the time. We used to keep the ball, dictate play, and even now he's doing well playing for Dundee and Finland's first team, I'll give it to him.”

Leaving Rangers

While Arsenal are a massive club and are a global brand, Kamara could well stay at Rangers until the end of the season.

After all, the Gers are challenging bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and Gerrard will not want to lose a key player.