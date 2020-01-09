Quick links

Arsenal reportedly want a player Alex Iwobi named in his best ever XI

Alex Iwobi of Everton leaves the field through injury during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Glen Kamara of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.Glen Kamara of Rangers

Arsenal have been linked with Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, and Alex Iwobi’s previous comments on the Ibrox star will be very encouraging for the fans.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal have been scouting Kamara during Rangers games this season.

The 24-year-old Finland international has been playing well for the Gers and has established himself as a key figure in manager Steven Gerrard’s team.

Arsenal released Kamara in 2017, and since then, he has developed his game, and after a strong spell at Dundee, switched to Rangers in January 2019.

 

Back in January 2019, Iwobi, who joined Everton from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, named Kamara in a best XI of players he has ever played with.

Iwobi told Arsenal's YouTube channel: "In midfield I'm going to put Glen Kamara. Every time growing up for the under-18s we used to have the ball all the time. We used to keep the ball, dictate play, and even now he's doing well playing for Dundee and Finland's first team, I'll give it to him.”

Leaving Rangers

While Arsenal are a massive club and are a global brand, Kamara could well stay at Rangers until the end of the season.

After all, the Gers are challenging bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and Gerrard will not want to lose a key player.

Alex Iwobi of Everton walks off injured during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

