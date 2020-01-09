Alan Hutton urges Tottenham ace to stay & comments on Wilfried Zaha rumours

Tottenham Hotspur have a big month ahead of them as Jose Mourinho could bring in some added quality and allow certain players to leave.

Alan Hutton has urged the 'magnificent' Christian Eriksen to stay at Tottenham beyond this month as he admitted that he would take a 'hit' on the playmaker.

The former Premier League defender has also claimed that Wilfried Zaha's new agent knowing Tottenham will 'help' Tottenham potentially signing the Crystal Palace winger.

The Daily Mirror have claimed that Zaha's new agent, Pini Zahavi, is trying to get his client to make a move from Selhurst Park to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Speaking to Transfer Talk on Sky Sports News (08/01/20 at 19:50 pm), Hutton first shared his thoughts on the Zaha rumours and then shared why he would keep Eriksen at the club.

On Zaha potentially moving to Spurs: "I think also when you have an agent that knows the club, who has done deals before, it helps," Hutton told Sky Sports. "There's no doubt that they have that connection already, so you never know.

On Eriksen: "Personally, I think there needs to be a conversation with him. 'Where is his head at?'. If his heads in the game and he wants to do well for Tottenham, I say play him. I think he's a magnificent player and he gives you so much when he's on the top of his game, so I would keep him.

"I would take the hit. I'd let him leave in the summer if that's what he wants to do. But if you can get him firing on all cylinders, I'd have him in the team, no doubt.

"For Eriksen [on Man United rumours] you are better staying where you are and fighting for Tottenham. Trying to help them. I think he has had a conversation with the manager because he has started the previous games which means that something has gone on there. I think staying there until the end of the season is a great option and then possibly move onto a number of teams."

Tottenham and Eriksen himself have a number of big decisions to make this month. It has been well-documented that Eriksen's contract is due to expire in the summer.

Therefore, Spurs either part ways with him this month and try to receive a fee for the player, allow him to leave on a free in the summer, or the unlikely scenario of making him sign a new deal.

What doesn't help Eriksen's cause is that he hasn't exactly been in top form for Spurs this season, or even longer than that if you speak to certain Lilywhite supporters. Whilst that won't put off potential suitors, it's not exactly putting him in the good books of his own fans.