Alan Hutton lauds 'unbelievable' Arsenal player & comments on Jerome Boateng rumours

Mikel Arteta could be looking to bolster his Arsenal squad now the January transfer window is open.

Alan Hutton has lauded the 'unbelievable' Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, who has been unfortunate with injuries, as he backed the club to sign reported target Jerome Boateng.

The former Premier League defender has claimed that Boateng would improve Arsenal 'immediately' as the January transfer window is open for new boss Mikel Arteta to make his first moves.

Bleacher Report previously claimed that Arsenal are keen to sign Bayern Munich's veteran defender, Boateng, as the London club have seemingly made contact with the German giants.

Speaking to Transfer Talk on Sky Sports News (08/01/20 at 19:45 pm), Hutton used one word to describe Arsenal's left-back and claimed that they should push for Boateng's signature.

"It is an area they defiantly need to improve on," Hutton told Sky Sports. "They bought Kieran Tierney in the summer who I think is an unbelievable player. Unfortunately, he has his injuries. Bellerin has been out for a long time when he comes back [to full fitness and form] he will help out as well.

"At centre-half, the likes of Boateng coming in could really improve them immediately. He has so much quality and so much experience. And that's what you need when you are struggling."

Tierney, who moved to Arsenal from Celtic for £25 million in the summer [Sky Sports], is currently on the sidelines with a shoulder injury as his career at the Emirates hasn't started in the manner in which he would have liked.

Whilst Boateng is still a defender who can do a job, he is perhaps isn't the answer to Arsenal's long-term problems or Arteta's long-term plans.

A number of years ago, he would have been the ideal signing for the North London club, but now the Bayern man is coming towards the end of his career.

Not only that, the Gunners already have plenty of experience in that backline that haven't been performing this term, so it's not just a case of buying experience for the sake of buying experience, quality is needed more than anything.