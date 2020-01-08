Yoshi's Crafted World was available on Target for just $1

The Nintendo Switch exclusive Yoshi's Crafted World was accidentally available on Target for just $1 alongside What Remains Of Edith Finch.

There's a lot of excellent Nintendo Switch exclusives such as The Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild, Pokémon Sword and Shield and Luigi's Mansion 3, but the only issue for some is that they're all so darn expensive. This is why a lot of people were extremely surprised when Yoshi's Crafted World was suddenly listed on Target for no more than $1 alongside What Remains Of Edith Finch.

Yoshi's Crafted World was released back in March 2019, and it received strong reviews despite some criticism over it being too easy, monotonous and familiar at times.

It is listed on most retailers at the full price you'd expect from a Nintendo Switch exclusive, and it's likely to stay that way despite Target having accidentally listed it for $1.

Can you buy Yoshi's Crafted World for $1 from Target?

No, you cannot buy Yoshi's Crafted World for $1 from Target.

The retailer had listed the digital version of Yoshi's Crafted World for the price of only $1, but that is no longer the case as they quickly realised their mistake.

Nintendo's exclusive is now available from the retailer again at the standard price of $59.99.

In addition to Yoshi's Crafted World, What Remains Of Edith Finch was also accidentally listed for $1. Again, this is no longer the case as the game is now priced at the expected $19.99.

Reddit were the first to report about the extremely cheap prices for Yoshi's Crafted World and What Remains Of Edith Finch, and Just Push Start were quick enough to gain evidence of the shocking listings.

However, despite the games being cheap, some Reddit users have shown that their orders were swiftly cancelled.

These orders were cancelled because - as you've probably already guessed - Target had displayed the incorrect pricing.