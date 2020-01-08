Quick links

'Wow, some player': Simon Jordan blown away by Liverpool summer signing

Harvey Elliott joined Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Harvey Elliott of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on December 24, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Simon Jordan has said on talkSPORT that Liverpool have an 'outstanding' talent in the form of Harvey Elliott.

The Reds brought the 16-year-old in from Fulham last summer and Elliott has dazzled in the rare chances that he's been given by Jurgen Klopp.

On Sunday, the Liverpool prospect enhanced his reputation with a strong performance against one of the Premier League's best left-backs in Everton's Lucas Digne during the FA Cup win at Anfield.

Based on potential, Elliott is arguably one of the most exciting teenagers in England right now, and former Crystal Palace owner Jordan is supremely confident that he's been watching a future Three Lions star.

 

He said on talkSPORT [broadcast 08/01/2020]: "I'm a great fan of big English talent coming through. I just watched Harvey Elliott play for Liverpool the other day and thought, 'Wow, that's some player'.

"I look at that and think, 'That player will play for England'. What I saw from him the other day is outstanding."

He really is an immense talent and Liverpool fans should be so happy with him.

Elliott looks and plays like a player who's much older than 16 and it'll be interesting to see if more Premier League appearances come his way next season.

He has technically played in the league this season, coming on as a 92nd-minute substitute in the win over Sheffield United on New Year's Day, but his performance in the FA Cup win over the Toffees is testament to the idea that he already can mix it with top-flight powerhouses like Digne.

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott breaks during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on December 17, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

