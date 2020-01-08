'Oh', 'dislike this': Some Wolves fans gutted by news about 'extremely gifted player'

Wolverhampton Wanderers cult hero Ivan Cavaleiro has left Molineux permanently.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter following the news that Ivan Cavaleiro - who had been on loan at Fulham - has left Molineux permanently.

The Championship side had the option to buy the Portuguese attacker, and following his key role so far this season, the Cottagers have exercised this option.

Cavaleiro has been an integral part of Scott Parker's squad this season, scoring five goals in his 26 appearances since making the initial loan switch in the summer.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the 26-year-old cost Wolves £7million when he made the move to Molineux, spending three seasons in the Black Country, and is believed to have been sold for £15million.

Cavaleiro scored 19 times in 106 appearances for Wolves, and helped the Molineux club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

His permanent move from Wanderers was met with a heavy heart by numerous old gold supporters, who bemoaned the decision and wished him well on social media:

Following the done deal, Fulham vice chairman Tony Khan is quoted by Sky Sports as saying: "Since joining us in the summer Ivan has shown real quality and I know there's much more to come.

"He is an extremely gifted player, already registering five goals and six assists, he's been outstanding for us so far. He has the ability to make a difference in a game so I am excited that he's a Fulham player until at least 2024."