Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Wilfried Zaha backed to absolutely flourish at Tottenham by his former boss at Crystal Palace

Aiden Cusick
General view ahead of the U18s Premier League match between Tottenham Hot Spur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 24, 2019 in London, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Crystal Palace winger is reportedly being lined up for a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on December 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Neil Warnock believes his former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha would 'absolutely flourish' in a side like Tottenham Hotspur's.

The Mirror reported on Tuesday that Zaha's new agent Pini Zahavi is trying to broker a transfer to Tottenham for his client.

The newspaper adds however that Spurs are not prepared to go anywhere near Crystal Palace's £80 million asking price and that their manager, Jose Mourinho, is currently looking at targets within a more conservative range.

Zaha was prominent in Palace's youth sides during Warnock's first spell as Eagles boss and returned to Selhurst Park, initially on loan, a day after the Yorkshireman's reappointment.

Speaking to Talksport earlier, Warnock claimed the 27-year-old has matured since then and concurred with his former Tottenham striker co-host, Alan Brazil, that he'd make a 'fantastic' Spurs signing.

 

"Well he would. I agree with you," said the out-of-work manager. "Because he has the pace and power that you've got to have in the Premier League now. He just opens defences up.

"The thing about Wilfried is, if he was in a good team - and I'm not being disrespectful to Palace - but if he was in a team that 65/70 per cent possession, which the top teams do, I think he'd absolutely flourish.

"He'd get the balls in the right areas for him to do it. Whereas at the minute he's picking up the ball so deep at times. In a really good side, I think he'd get (the ball) in all areas and I think he'd cause havoc."

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace is substituted for Yannick Bolasie as Neil Warnock, manager of Crystal Palace looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and...

The Ivory Coast international has scored or made six goals in 21 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace this season.

He was strongly linked with a move away from Palace in the summer transfer window and may be open to leaving if a deal can be agreed with the Eagles.

Whether he'd consider joining Tottenham as an Arsenal fan, however, remains to be seen.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch