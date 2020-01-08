Wilfried Zaha backed to absolutely flourish at Tottenham by his former boss at Crystal Palace

The Crystal Palace winger is reportedly being lined up for a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Neil Warnock believes his former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha would 'absolutely flourish' in a side like Tottenham Hotspur's.

The Mirror reported on Tuesday that Zaha's new agent Pini Zahavi is trying to broker a transfer to Tottenham for his client.

The newspaper adds however that Spurs are not prepared to go anywhere near Crystal Palace's £80 million asking price and that their manager, Jose Mourinho, is currently looking at targets within a more conservative range.

Zaha was prominent in Palace's youth sides during Warnock's first spell as Eagles boss and returned to Selhurst Park, initially on loan, a day after the Yorkshireman's reappointment.

Speaking to Talksport earlier, Warnock claimed the 27-year-old has matured since then and concurred with his former Tottenham striker co-host, Alan Brazil, that he'd make a 'fantastic' Spurs signing.

"Well he would. I agree with you," said the out-of-work manager. "Because he has the pace and power that you've got to have in the Premier League now. He just opens defences up.

"The thing about Wilfried is, if he was in a good team - and I'm not being disrespectful to Palace - but if he was in a team that 65/70 per cent possession, which the top teams do, I think he'd absolutely flourish.

"He'd get the balls in the right areas for him to do it. Whereas at the minute he's picking up the ball so deep at times. In a really good side, I think he'd get (the ball) in all areas and I think he'd cause havoc."

The Ivory Coast international has scored or made six goals in 21 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace this season.

He was strongly linked with a move away from Palace in the summer transfer window and may be open to leaving if a deal can be agreed with the Eagles.

Whether he'd consider joining Tottenham as an Arsenal fan, however, remains to be seen.