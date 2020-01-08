Why has BDO moved from Lakeside? Just 15% of darts tickets sold after controversial move

The 2020 BDO World Darts Championship has come in for criticism after a controversial venue change has left 85% of tickets reportedly unsold.

After the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship (Professional Darts Corporation) stole the hearts of the nation with Fallon Sherrock's history-making exploits and a dramatic final won by Scotland's Peter Wright, the similarly titled BDO World Darts Championship (British Darts Organisation) has had a much rockier reception. 

The competition has come under fire for a controversial venue change which has resulted in poor ticket sales and a reduction in prize money for the players.

The venue change has been met with disappointment from darts fans who have been left wondering why the competition organisers decided upon the change.

The 2020 BDO World Darts Championship's venue change

It was announced in August 2019 that the 2020 BDO World Darts Championship would be moving away from its Lakeside home in Surrey, which has hosted the competition since 1985, in favour of the Indigo at the O2 in London.

The change was met with an outcry from fans who have previously travelled to the Surrey leisure complex to watch the action.

Why was the BDO Championship moved from Lakeside?

Alongside the announcement in August, the BDO released a statement, detailing the reasons behind the move to the new venue.

"We have such fond memories and are extremely grateful to the Lakeside, especially Bob and Barbara Potter and all that have helped over the years to make the most famous darts tournament in the world, such a success," said a BDO statement.

"Moving to The O2, the most popular venue in the world, is an amazing opportunity and we look forward to working with the O2 and their partners over the coming years to develop a new future for the BDO World Professional Darts Championships."

It would appear that the allure of playing at a London-based venue such as The O2 was a big draw for the BDO but as we've seen, the move has not gone down well with fans with afternoon sessions, in particular, suffering from poor turnouts.

The result of the move

A week before the tournament was scheduled to get underway, it emerged that only 15% of tickets for the competition had been sold and according to BBC Sport, this would result in a reduction in prize money amounts for the competition, with the winner slated to earn £50,000 in 2020 compared with £100,000 in 2019.

Many have blamed the new venue's ticket pricing (£58.80 for prime seats and £36.70 for seats at the very back) for the lack of crowd numbers.

