Why don't Arsenal go for Spurs-linked striker Kieran Tierney called 'brilliant'?

Shane Callaghan
Odsonne Edouard of Celtic FC in action against Luis Aurelio of CFR Cluj during the UEFA Champions League 2019
Shane Callaghan
Arsenal need to challenge Tottenham Hotspur for the Celtic striker.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang issued a defiant statement about his Arsenal future on Monday night.

Writing in the club's official program ahead of the FA Cup win over Leeds, the linked-away striker revealed that it 'does my head in' to read speculation about himself wanting a move from North London.

The Arsenal captain is only contracted to the club for another 18 months and even if Aubameyang doesn't want to leave, the Gunners still need to be looking to the future.

So why not rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Celtic's Odsonne Edouard?

 

According to 90 Min, Spurs are monitoring the 21-year-old French striker and there's no reason why Arsenal shouldn't also be keeping tabs on Edouard.

This is a frightening talent who has pace, power and an eye for goal, having netted 17 times across all competitions for the Scottish giants this season.

Edouard has a certain X Factor and, at 21, he's only going to get a lot better.

The English side's left-back Kieran Tierney knows all about him, having shared a pitch with him for two years in Glasgow.

Here's what Tierney said about his former team-mate in 2017, via The Daily Record: "Odsonne was brilliant. He was up against physical centre-backs and I think he actually got the better of them physically. He has been great in training and been working hard. He has obviously had limited chances but he is still young."

Will Aubameyang see out his contract until 2021? Who knows. What we do know is that he's 31 in the summer and whatever happens, Mikel Arteta needs a long-term replacement.

And given Edouard's ability and the speculation that English clubs are taking notice, Arsenal should be on alert too.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

